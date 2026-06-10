Gray Media Stations and InvestigateTV Earn Four NAB Service to America Honors

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media announced today that the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation ("NABLF") honored four Gray properties at its 2026 Celebration of Service to America Awards, including one winner and three finalists. The NABLF's Service to America Awards recognize outstanding community service by local broadcasters each year.

KOLN 10/11 in Lincoln, Nebraska, won the Service to Community Award for Television in the small market category for “Break the Silence on Domestic Violence,” a collaborative domestic violence prevention project produced by Gray Media’s Nebraska stations. The hour-long streaming special aired November 25, 2025, and brought together reporting from KOLN 10/11, KSNB Local4, KNOP News 2 and WOWT First Alert 6 in Omaha. The stations produced the special in response to a series of domestic violence–related deaths to start conversations, support survivors, highlight available community resources and propose solutions to address the crisis.

Gray Media earned finalist honors in the television corporate category for “Manipulated: A Misinformation Nation,” a multiplatform investigative project designed to educate viewers about the unseen ways artificial intelligence is impacting their everyday lives. The project brings together InvestigateTV’s national investigative unit and Gray’s local newsrooms to explore how AI is already shaping what people see online and how audiences can protect themselves.

WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky, received finalist honors in the medium market television category for its coverage of the May 16, 2025, tornado outbreak and the station’s Rebuilding Kentucky relief drive. WKYT’s team provided critical real-time coverage of the devastating storms and then mobilized the community through its relief effort to help affected families rebuild.

WJHG in Panama City Beach, Florida, earned finalist honors in the small market television category for “Survivorship to Service: Closing the Breast Cancer Care Gap.” News Director Donna Bell and Assistant News Director Jessica Foster—both breast cancer survivors—led the team in launching a yearlong campaign to address a critical screening gap in the Panhandle. Through community walks and nonprofit partnerships, WJHG connected hundreds of women with screenings and helped fund mammograms across the region.

"We are incredibly proud of the outstanding journalism and community service across our company that continues to make a real difference in people's lives," said Gray Chief Executive Officer Hilton H. Howell Jr. "Each of these projects reflects what our stations do best — help the communities we serve find solutions and hope, even in the most difficult circumstances. We salute these stations and our InvestigateTV team for their commitment to the communities they serve."

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. As of May 15, 2026, we serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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