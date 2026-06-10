Maestra's Service-as-a-Software Model Accelerates Across E-Commerce

Boston, MA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maestra, the all-in-one e-commerce personalization platform, has surpassed 100 clients. The company attributes the growth to its Service-as-a-Software model.

With more than 15,000 marketing tools on the market, most e-commerce brands run a patchwork stack with no one to make it work. Maestra's model closes the three gaps that keep personalization theoretical. Fragmented customer data becomes a unified, actionable view through a real-time CDP. Disconnected tools across email, SMS, loyalty, and on-site become a consolidated platform designed for omnichannel marketing at scale. And the chronic shortage of hands to run it all is solved by a forward-deployed marketer embedded in the client's team.

The result: personalization stops being a slide deck and starts being a revenue driver.

"Most brands already have the tools. What they don't have is the time, the resources, and the single source of truth to make those tools work together. That's the gap we close," said Ivan Borovikov, Co-Founder of Maestra. "We built a Service-as-a-Software company – an all-in-one platform paired with forward-deployed marketers accountable for the client's numbers."

Rethinking Customer Success from the Ground Up

To deliver Service-as-a-Software, Maestra rebuilt its Customer Success team around forward-deployed marketers. They start by setting up the client's data layer — migrating customer data and managing integrations. Then they activate it — launching flows, designing on-site experiences, setting up segments, running A/B tests.

The structure behind this breaks from industry norms:

Each marketer supports 15 clients, versus an industry norm of 50–60 accounts per customer success manager (CSM)

At least 60% of their compensation is tied to the client's measurable outcomes

Collaboration runs through shared Slack channels and weekly strategy calls

92% of Maestra's reviews (per G2 data since 2024) cite forward-deployed marketers as a key reason for their rating.

Results Across the Model

Each component of the model reinforces the others. A unified customer view makes personalization possible. A consolidated platform makes it executable. And a dedicated marketer makes sure it actually happens.

Maestra clients see the model in action:

"Our customers don't buy in a straight line — they research online, visit a retail store, register a product later. Maestra unifies that entire journey into one profile," said Etan Efrati, E-Commerce Manager at Magnum Bikes. The brand doubled online order volume (+111.7%) and grew online revenue 56.6%.

"The real game-changer was having email and on-site in a single system," said Justin Roberson, Director of Digital at Audiogon. After consolidating into Maestra, the company grew transaction fee revenue by 70.8%.

"Someone external who knows what works and can help me sell it to stakeholders — that's what moved the needle," said Noah Cook-Dubin, Head of Marketing at Blue Q. The brand’s email-driven sales grew 39% after migrating to Maestra.

What's Next

Maestra is building an AI layer on top of its Service-as-a-Software model. An AI assistant already helps forward-deployed marketers build automation flows, analyze performance, and generate reports — trained on real execution data across the client base. Segmentation, campaign design, and more are already in the works.

About Maestra

Maestra is an all-in-one e-commerce personalization platform for direct-to-consumer brands, with ARR approaching $5M. The platform combines a real-time customer data platform (CDP), email and SMS marketing, website personalization, product recommendations, and loyalty — paired with forward-deployed marketers who drive execution. An alternative to Klaviyo, Bloomreach, Braze, Attentive, and Dynamic Yield, Maestra is trusted by Selkirk Sport, Sena, Urban Armor Gear, Trashie, and Lectric eBikes.

Learn more at maestra.io.