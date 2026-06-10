Delinea Recognized as an Overall Leader in the 2026 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass™ for Privileged Access Management

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, the identity security control plane that secures access across human, machine, and AI identities, has been recognized as an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass™ for Privileged Access Management (PAM) 2026. Delinea was also recognized as a leader in all three other named categories – Product, Innovation, and Market Leadership – underscoring the breadth of its leadership across the PAM market.

Delinea’s recognition across all report categories demonstrates the Delinea Platform’s comprehensive approach to managing privilege across complex environments and rapidly expanding machine and AI identities.

“PAM has shifted from managing accounts to controlling the actions humans, machines, and AI identities can take,” said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. “Our recognition as an Overall Leader reflects the Delinea Platform’s ability to govern privilege across all identities, from legacy infrastructure to cloud-native environments, without fragmenting how organizations manage it.”

KuppingerCole analysts’ comprehensive analysis highlights why Delinea stands out among vendors, showcasing the Delinea Platform’s capabilities and leadership across the full spectrum of privileged access management. Some of Delinea’s strengths highlighted in the report include:

Advanced Just-in-Time (JIT) and Just-Enough Privilege Controls: Delinea's JIT access covers ephemeral credentials, workstation admin rights, and granular server privilege elevation. With the StrongDM acquisiton, Delinea extends granular JIT to databases, Kubernetes environments, and cloud consoles, all delivered with policy-based approvals.

Delinea's JIT access covers ephemeral credentials, workstation admin rights, and granular server privilege elevation. With the StrongDM acquisiton, Delinea extends granular JIT to databases, Kubernetes environments, and cloud consoles, all delivered with policy-based approvals. Unified Discovery, Posture Analysis, and Control : Delinea treats discovery, posture analysis, and control as part of a single continuum. The Delinea Platform expands beyond traditional vault-centric PAM to incorporate secretless, ephemeral, and zero-standing privilege access models, while maintaining integration with existing on-premise and cloud-native vault solutions.

: Delinea treats discovery, posture analysis, and control as part of a single continuum. The Delinea Platform expands beyond traditional vault-centric PAM to incorporate secretless, ephemeral, and zero-standing privilege access models, while maintaining integration with existing on-premise and cloud-native vault solutions. Secure Access for AI Agents: Delinea provides zero-standing privilege access for AI agents to resources by eliminating the standing credentials that attackers target. An AI agent can reach the database, server, or API it needs without standing credentials, with authorization evaluated at the moment the action is attempted.



"Privilege is defined less by who holds a specific account and more by what an identity is capable of doing in an environment," said Alejandro Leal, analyst at KuppingerCole. “Dynamic, context-based enforcement at the point of action is far more important than authentication alone."

To learn more about Delinea’s capabilities and see how it compares across the market, download a full copy of the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for PAM 2026 report here: https://delinea.com/resources/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-report

About Delinea

Delinea is the identity security control plane enterprises trust to secure access across human, machine, and AI identities in on-prem, multi-cloud, and dynamic environments. Built for the AI era, Delinea continuously discovers identities, analyzes risk, and enforces least-privilege access in real time through just-in-time runtime authorization. By replacing static privileges with contextual, policy-based access decisions, Delinea helps organizations reduce risk, simplify governance, and move toward Zero Standing Privilege. Easy to deploy and built to scale, Delinea enables security teams to maintain control without slowing down the business, with deployment in weeks, not months, up to 90% fewer resources required, and 99.995% uptime. Learn more at Delinea.com.