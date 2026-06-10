Cross Keys Capital Advises Chambers Home Health & Hospice in Its Partnership with Lucent Health Group

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, LLC, a leading independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to physician group practices and healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Chambers Home Health & Hospice in its partnership with Lucent Health Group (LHG).

Chambers Home Health & Hospice is a leading provider of skilled home health and hospice services across Northeast Texas. The Company has been serving patients for over two decades since its founding in 2002 by Melissa Chambers. Chambers is led by its founder, Melissa Chambers, and CEO Trent Cargile, and delivers a comprehensive suite of home-based services to thousands of patients across more than 20 counties in Northeast Texas. The organization operates through its three agencies, Chambers Home Health, Chambers Hospice, and Healthcare Associates LLC, and has built a strong regional presence and reputation for quality care.

“We are excited to partner with LHG, as they share our vision, values, and commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across the communities we serve,” said Melissa Chambers, Founder. Trent Cargile, CEO, added, “This partnership marks an important milestone for our company, and we believe LHG is the right partner to support our continued growth. This transaction and partnership would not have been possible without the Cross Keys team, and we are deeply grateful for their expertise, strategic insight, and steadfast guidance throughout the process.”

Chambers Home Health & Hospice was represented by Calhoun, Bhella & Sechrest for legal counsel.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle-market investment bank providing a full range of investment banking merger and acquisition advisory services to a variety of businesses nationally. Cross Keys Capital’s healthcare services team is nationally recognized as a leader in providing merger and acquisition advisory services to independent physician group practices and healthcare services companies. To date, the firm’s healthcare practice has completed the sale or merger of over 200 transactions including independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers, and healthcare technology companies. For more information on Cross Keys Capital or to discuss a potential partnership or sale, please contact Michael Papadakis, Managing Director, at 954-540-1891 or mpapadakis@ckcap.com. Visit us online at www.ckcap.com.