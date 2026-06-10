Paper to PC to AI: Modular Industrial Computers Unveils Updated FS PowerBox™ Series

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s been about three decades since manufacturers made a fundamental operational shift from paper logs, handwritten batch records, and clipboard-based quality checks to PC-based systems on the demanding plant floor. Now, AI-driven operations are emerging to challenge systems integration, architecture, production line setup, and hardware decisions. The same types of paper to pc enclosure and HMI solutions — where equipment needs to survive washdowns, temperature swings, and corrosive cleaning agents, are useful for making the transition to AI-enabled operations.

The Next Conversion is Already Underway

Video Featuring the FS PowerBox Series by Modular Industrial Computers

The pressure to adopt AI-assisted production monitoring, predictive quality control, and real-time operational intelligence is accelerating across general manufacturing facilities, pharma, food, and beverage processing. Plant IT engineers and operations managers are being asked to layer intelligent systems with ever-changing computing demands onto environments that haven't changed. Typical environments include high-humidity areas, sanitary zones requiring daily chemical washdowns, and production floors where uptime is measured in fractions of a percent.

The challenge is two-fold; the AI layer and the industrial computer layer to support the AI layer. The solution is simple. As AI-enabled systems become more common on the plant floor, manufacturers should build infrastructure that can support evolving hardware requirements.

Standard industrial computers lock in expensive and time-consuming choices that lack the flexibility of an off-the-shelf, desktop-ready pc. It’s a reality the industry learned during the paper to PC transition, and one that remains just as true today. The recently updated FS (Field Serviceable) PowerBox Series has been designed to outlast several hardware refresh cycles. Features such as wireless antennas, customizable ports and gaskets, as well as optional temperature control devices allow for AI hardware and connectivity needs to change over time while maintaining NEMA 4X protection.

World class companies are adapting.

An operations engineer for vaccine operations at one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies (worth close to $280 billion) recently deployed the larger version of the FS PowerBox Series — a 55-inch NEMA 4X HMI and PC enclosure on the production floor. He commented that:

“Modular’s Maxi-Touch 55 will become a critical part of our vaccine production quality control process. We’ve developed a custom application that runs directly on the 55-inch touchscreen, giving our operators and administrators immediate visibility into missed steps or production errors in real time.

Before implementing this system, errors in the filling process could result in entire vaccine batches being discarded — creating losses worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Possibly millions if the product makes it into the public. The visibility and accountability provided by the Maxi-Touch is projected to save us a substantial amount annually while helping ensure the integrity of every vial leaving our facility.”

He went on to explain “We’ve used enclosures in the past and were excited to find larger form factors available on mobile pedestals. This way we have a multi-use plant-floor computing platform that will adapt with fast changing AI-enabled hardware requirements.”

The Same Problem. The Proven Answer.

When manufacturers first moved to PC-based operations in the 1990s and 2000s, Modular Industrial Computers [https://www.modularpfc.com/] was there engineering sealed stainless-steel enclosures, NEMA 4X-rated workstations, and plant-floor computing systems purpose-built to survive in places where commercial hardware alone fails. Those same design principles now position Modular as a natural infrastructure partner for the AI transition.

"The production environments haven’t changed. The computer requirements have," said Christopher Ealahan, VP of Sales at Modular. “Our customers are already asking us how their existing enclosures and workstations can support the next generation of edge AI hardware. In most cases, the answer is that the enclosures they bought from us years ago are already capable because we’ve engineered them to last far beyond a single hardware cycle."

That longevity is by design. Modular's computer and printer enclosure systems are built around the principle that plant-floor infrastructure should outlast the hardware cycles it supports. Michael Wright, President of Modular Industrial Computers, explains “The enclosures that helped manufacturers leave paper behind are similar to the ones built to carry them into the AI era. That's not a coincidence; it’s a timeless design. And it's what 30-plus years of plant-floor engineering looks like."

The result is a total cost of ownership advantage that becomes more significant with every upgrade cycle a customer avoids.

Built for Pharma, Food, and Beverage. Ready for What's Next.

For pharma, food, and beverage manufacturers, the stakes of hardware failure extend beyond production downtime. Regulatory compliance, food safety documentation, and traceability requirements mean that computing systems on the plant floor must perform without interruption and survive the cleaning protocols designed to keep products safe. Modular currently has thousands of HMIs deployed across hundreds of production facilities. Every unit has been designed to meet unique plant-specific requirements that operations demand.

Modular's stainless-steel FS PowerBox enclosures and workstations are rated to NEMA 4X / IP69K (the highest standard for washdown resistance) and are engineered to meet the sanitary design requirements of food processing environments. Whether housing a legacy HMI, a modern industrial embedded PC, or an AI-enabled edge computer, the FS PowerBox™ Series provides the sealed, corrosion-resistant infrastructure that general manufacturing, pharma, food, and beverage operations demand.

FS PowerBox™ Series: NEMA 4X Enclosures [https://www.modularpfc.com/solutions/products/hmifs-powerbox] Specifications at a Glance

Enclosure Rating NEMA 4X / IP69K, full washdown rated / optional coating Construction 304 / 316 polished stainless steel; sanitary design Operating Temp 32°F to 104°F / 0°C to 40°C / Internal fan / Optional heating and cooling elements to meet ambient temperature needs AI Hardware Housing Plant floor serviceable to house edge AI platforms, including flexible module type configurations HMI / Display Options 17”, 19”, 22”, 24”, 32”, 55”, display or P-Cap touch Connectivity Multiple cable management and wireless connectivity options available Warranty Standard 5-year warranty on all products Made In USA





Pull Quote

"The enclosures that helped manufacturers leave paper behind are similar to the ones built to carry them into the AI era. That's not a coincidence; it’s a timeless design. And it's what 30-plus years of plant-floor engineering looks like."

— Michael Wright, President, Modular Industrial Computers

About Modular Industrial Computers

Since 1992, Modular has been the trusted choice of America's leading manufacturers, delivering USA-built industrial computers, NEMA 4X / IP69K enclosures, and rugged stainless-steel systems made to outperform in the harshest environments. In more than 30 years, Modular has built custom plant-floor computers, HMIs, industrial displays, printers, and peripheral enclosures designed for food & beverage, pharma & biotech, automotive, chemical, marine, and other demanding facilities. Decades of proven plant-floor performance enable Modular to confidently offer a standard 5-year warranty on all products. For more information, visit www.modularpfc.com.

Contact: Modular Industrial Computers, sales@modularpfc.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/790bb528-6c1c-4b5d-bf99-08469a75a5a9