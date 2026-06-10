Humsienk Prime Day 2026 Opens June 12 with Up to 60% off for the Full Series LiFePO4 Battery

The leading deep cycle LiFePO4 battery brand, Humsienk, opens 19 days of record-low pricing up to 60% off on June 12 to June 30, featuring double loyalty rewards on every qualifying order, giveaway battery events, and a 30-day price protection guarantee. Additionally, the Humsienk 12V 150Ah Group 31 Battery will be permanently discontinued when the final batch sells out – don’t miss your last chance.





AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humsienk, a vertically integrated brand combining R&D, manufacturing, and sales of deep cycle LiFePO4 battery, today announced the launch of Prime Day 2026, the largest and most consequential sale event in the brand's history. The 19-day event opens on June 12 and runs through June 30, 2026, delivering up to 60% off across Humsienk's complete LiFePO4 lineup covering fishing, RV, golf cart, home storage, and off-grid applications. In the same window, Humsienk confirms the permanent retirement of the 12V 150Ah BT Group 31, one of its most celebrated fishing batteries, with current inventory representing the final units the brand will ever produce or sell on any channel. Pre-orders for Humsienk's first-ever inverter series, scheduled to launch in July 2026, open exclusively during the Prime Day window, marking the brand's first step beyond battery storage and into full power system territory. Every order placed during the event earns double loyalty points, includes a Lucky Spin Wheel entry, and qualifies for an exclusive 7% press discount via code PrimeDay7%, stacked on top of all sale pricing already in effect. Each purchase is backed by a 5-year warranty, a 30-day price protection policy, and an all-platform price match guarantee.

Double the Rewards on Every Order: Points, Prizes, and a Spin Wheel Waiting for You

Double Member Points: 1 USD = 2X Points

Prime Day 2026 is not a single-transaction event. Every dollar spent during the June 12 to 30 window earns twice the standard Humsienk loyalty points, meaning every qualifying order delivers two separate forms of value at once: the discounted product at checkout and the reward accumulating toward a future one.

Points earned during Prime Day can be redeemed for discount codes, vouchers, chargers, accessories, free batteries, and branded gifts. The calculation is simple: the more you spend during Prime Day at double-point rates, the closer your next Humsienk product comes to costing you nothing. For members with existing point balances, the Prime Day window is the fastest path to free product redemption the program has ever offered. Spending now is not just buying a battery at the lowest price of the year. It is investing in the next one.



Lucky Spin Wheel: Subscribe and Spin

A newsletter subscription unlocks one Lucky Spin Wheel entry per customer, and no purchase is required to participate. The prize pool is real: discount codes, vouchers, accessories, chargers, and full physical batteries at the top end. The spin result operates independently of any sale discount already applied to an order, meaning a Prime Day buyer who has also subscribed collects three separate layers of value from a single purchase: the sale price, the double loyalty points earned, and whatever the spin delivers.



Exclusive for Readers’s Coupon Code: PrimeDay7%

Readers of this article have access to a discount not available through any other channel during the event window.

Enter code PrimeDay7% at checkout on Humsienk Shop for an additional 7% off your entire order, applied on top of all Prime Day sale pricing already in effect. The code is valid storewide from June 12 through June 30, 2026, with no usage cap and no product exclusions.

The Final Farewell: Humsienk 12V 150Ah BT Group 31 — Last Chance, No Exceptions

Some products earn a reputation that outlasts their production run. The Humsienk 12V 150Ah BT Group 31 is one of them, and Prime Day 2026 is its last commercial appearance.



Humsienk confirms that the current Prime Day inventory is the final production run for this battery. Once this stock sells through, the product is permanently discontinued and will not return to any Humsienk sales channel at any price. There is no restocking date, no future event to revisit, and no alternative path to ownership after this inventory is exhausted. Prime Day 2026 is the only remaining commercial window in which this battery can be purchased.



For the serious freshwater and saltwater angler, the relevance of that fact is immediate. Trolling motors, fish finders, live wells, sonar units, and onboard electronics all demand a battery that holds its capacity across a full day on the water without flinching on voltage delivery as the charge depletes. The 12V 150Ah BT Group 31 was built for that environment. Its Group 31 form factor is a direct physical replacement for the lead-acid Group 31 batteries that a large share of the fishing market still runs today, meaning the upgrade path requires no installation modifications, no bracket fabrication, and no rewiring for the majority of buyers.

1,920Wh of usable capacity : At a typical freshwater trolling motor draw of 20 to 30 amps, this translates to well over a full day of continuous operation before the battery reaches its 80% depth of discharge threshold. Tournament anglers running consecutive competition days understand that reliable power on day two depends entirely on fast, full recovery on night one.

: At a typical freshwater trolling motor draw of 20 to 30 amps, this translates to well over a full day of continuous operation before the battery reaches its 80% depth of discharge threshold. Tournament anglers running consecutive competition days understand that reliable power on day two depends entirely on fast, full recovery on night one. 110A BMS continuous charge current: High-rate charging between fishing days is within this BMS's full operational envelope, and the battery accepts it without the heat buildup and plate degradation that steadily shortens the service life of conventional lead-acid alternatives.

6,000 cycles at 80% DOD : At one fishing outing per week, this battery exceeds a decade of reliable service before approaching the end of its rated cycle life. A lead-acid Group 31 battery under the same usage pattern typically demands a replacement every two to three seasons. Over a ten-year ownership horizon, the cost difference between those two trajectories is not marginal.

: At one fishing outing per week, this battery exceeds a decade of reliable service before approaching the end of its rated cycle life. A lead-acid Group 31 battery under the same usage pattern typically demands a replacement every two to three seasons. Over a ten-year ownership horizon, the cost difference between those two trajectories is not marginal. Humsienk App: Real-time state of charge, voltage, and temperature data stream live to any paired mobile device throughout the trip. Running out of battery power mid-lake is a safety concern as much as an inconvenience. Knowing your precise remaining runtime before it becomes a problem is the difference between a fishing day that goes as planned and one that does not.

The Prime Day price is the lowest this battery has ever carried. It is also the last price it will ever carry. Both of those facts are permanent.

Prime Day Price: $239.99 (was $299.99) | Save 20%

After using code PrimeDay7%, it costs only $223.19





Built RV for the Long Haul: Humsienk 12V 314Ah LiFePO4 Battery, Standard and Bluetooth

The most common failure point in the RV and vanlife experience is not a mechanical breakdown. It is a battery system that cannot sustain how the owner actually travels. Most RV users who have spent time managing appliance loads, staying tethered to hookup sites, or cutting trips short because their power ran out before they were ready to leave are not running the wrong vehicle. They are running the wrong battery.



The Humsienk 12V 314Ah LiFePO4 Battery addresses that problem at the source. Built around Grade A LiFePO4 cells with 4,019Wh of usable capacity and a 200A BMS, this battery was designed for users who measure their trips in weeks and expect their power system to keep pace.



15,000 cycles at 60% DOD is the specification that separates this battery from every conventional deep cycle alternative on the market. At one full charge cycle per day, 15,000 cycles represents over 41 years of daily service. Against a conventional lead-acid deep-cycle battery with a typical service life of two to three seasons under the same usage pattern, this is not an incremental improvement. It is a fundamentally different investment horizon. A buyer who installs a 314Ah in their RV this June may never need to replace it.



The 200A BMS handles the sustained high-draw loads that RV living actually produces: refrigeration running overnight, an inverter powering appliances in the morning, a water pump cycling through the day, and device charging running continuously. The BMS manages all of it without thermal stress, voltage sag, or protective shutdowns under normal operating conditions.



In real operating terms, 4,019Wh sustains a full-size RV refrigerator for over 24 hours, powers LED lighting systems across multiple nights, keeps water pumps and device charging running throughout, and provides reserve capacity for climate control without requiring generator use or shore power access. For the full-timer or the extended traveler, this changes the trip from a managed power budget into an open road.

Prime Day Price: $449.99 (was $599.99) | Save 25%

After using code PrimeDay7%, it costs only $418.49

Humsienk 12V 314Ah LiFePO4 Battery with Bluetooth

The Bluetooth variant shares the same 4,019Wh capacity, 200A BMS, and 15,000-cycle rating as the standard model. The $10 premium buys something that experienced off-grid users quickly come to regard as non-negotiable: real-time visibility into the battery's status at any moment during the trip.



Voltage, temperature, and state of charge stream live to the Humsienk App on any paired mobile device, accessible while driving, cooking, working, or sleeping. The operational benefit is not convenience. It is early detection. An irregular discharge pattern identified at 9 PM is a minor correction. The same pattern discovered at 2 AM, when the refrigerator has been off for hours and the interior temperature is already climbing, is a different problem entirely. The Bluetooth model converts that 2 AM discovery into a 9 PM adjustment.



For anyone managing a multi-battery bank or deploying power across an extended off-grid trip where the nearest service point is a full day's drive away, that level of visibility is worth considerably more than $10.

Prime Day Price: $459.99 (was $629.99) | Save 27%

After using code PrimeDay7%, it costs only $427.79

Stock on both 314Ah variants is limited. Neither model will be restocked at Prime Day pricing once current inventory is depleted.

The Golf Cart Upgrade Path: Two Batteries, Two Tiers of Performance

Lead-acid golf cart batteries have defined the category by default for decades, not by merit. The competition for the modern golfer and fleet operator is not between lead-acid brands. It is between lead-acid and what Humsienk now makes available at Prime Day pricing.



Humsienk GEN2 48V 100Ah Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery

At 5.12kWh of usable capacity , the GEN2 100Ah delivers consistent, full-voltage power from the first hole to the last. This is a performance characteristic that lead-acid chemistry cannot reliably sustain as its charge level drops through the back nine. The 200A BMS manages protection against overcharge, over-discharge, short circuit, and thermal stress across the full operating range.

, the GEN2 100Ah delivers consistent, full-voltage power from the first hole to the last. This is a performance characteristic that lead-acid chemistry cannot reliably sustain as its charge level drops through the back nine. The 200A BMS manages protection against overcharge, over-discharge, short circuit, and thermal stress across the full operating range. Humsienk App integration brings a golf-specific operational benefit that lead-acid batteries have never been able to offer: real-time state-of-charge monitoring before and during a round. Knowing your exact remaining capacity at the turn is a different experience from estimating battery voltage and hoping the back nine finishes without incident.

integration brings a golf-specific operational benefit that lead-acid batteries have never been able to offer: real-time state-of-charge monitoring before and during a round. Knowing your exact remaining capacity at the turn is a different experience from estimating battery voltage and hoping the back nine finishes without incident. At 593 x 266 x 216 mm and 41kg , the GEN2 100Ah is designed to fit the standard golf cart battery compartment without modification. Installation is a direct replacement procedure, not a conversion project.

, the GEN2 100Ah is designed to fit the standard golf cart battery compartment without modification. Installation is a direct replacement procedure, not a conversion project. Prime Day Price: $729.99 (was $899.99) | Save 18%

After using code PrimeDay7%, it costs only $678.89



Humsienk 48V 150Ah Golf Cart Battery — Powered by Zeekr LiFePO4 Blade Cells



Zeekr LiFePO4 Blade Cell technology was developed in one of the most demanding thermal and cycle environments a battery cell can be engineered for: electric vehicle powertrains. Deploying that cell architecture in a golf cart battery brings EV-grade thermal stability, energy density, and cycle durability to an application category where the performance ceiling has historically been set far too low.



For Humsienk 48V 150Ah Golf Cart Battery , this is not generic cells carrying a premium label. They are a defined technology with a verified performance record in the EV market, now available at Prime Day pricing in Humsienk's most capable golf cart battery to date.

7,680Wh of total energy output at 48V 150Ah represents approximately double the usable range per charge compared to a traditional lead-acid battery of equivalent voltage. For golfers, that translates to multiple rounds per charge without a mid-day recharge stop. For fleet operators, it means fewer daily charging cycles, lower electricity costs, and longer productive hours per cart.

output at 48V 150Ah represents approximately double the usable range per charge compared to a traditional lead-acid battery of equivalent voltage. For golfers, that translates to multiple rounds per charge without a mid-day recharge stop. For fleet operators, it means fewer daily charging cycles, lower electricity costs, and longer productive hours per cart. 50% lighter than a same-capacity lead-acid battery is a specification that any driver notices on the first turn. At 63.2kg, the 150Ah replaces a lead-acid equivalent that typically exceeds 125kg. The reduction in cart weight, the improvement in hill performance, and the reduction in mechanical stress on the drivetrain are immediate and measurable from the first outing.

is a specification that any driver notices on the first turn. At 63.2kg, the 150Ah replaces a lead-acid equivalent that typically exceeds 125kg. The reduction in cart weight, the improvement in hill performance, and the reduction in mechanical stress on the drivetrain are immediate and measurable from the first outing. Full charge in 7.5 hours at a precise 58.4V charging voltage , compatible with both solar panels and dedicated LiFePO4 chargers at up to 99% charging efficiency. Overnight charging is sufficient for the next full day of operation.

, compatible with both solar panels and dedicated LiFePO4 chargers at up to 99% charging efficiency. Overnight charging is sufficient for the next full day of operation. Prime Day Price: $1,299.99 (was $1599.99) | Save 19%

After using code PrimeDay7%, it costs only $1,208.99



Power That Stays Home: Humsienk Stationary Storage for Home Backup and Off-Grid Living

Every product covered in this release serves a specific mobile or recreational application. The two batteries in this section serve the application that anchors everything else: the home. Whether the goal is whole-home backup during a grid outage, a fully off-grid property operating independently of utility infrastructure, or a large-scale solar storage system designed to handle years of daily cycling, Humsienk's stationary storage lineup covers it at Prime Day pricing.



Humsienk 48V 100Ah Server Rack Battery



The defining characteristic of the 48V 100Ah Server Rack Battery is not its per-unit specification. It is what the unit becomes when you add more of them.



A maximum of 15 units in parallel delivers 76.8kWh of total storage capacity. That ceiling is not a theoretical figure appended to a marketing sheet. It is a designed specification built into every unit from the first one installed. A buyer who starts with a single 5.12kWh rack battery is not starting from scratch when their energy needs expand. They are starting with a foundation that already supports a 102.4kWh system. Every additional unit they add is fully compatible with the system already in place.

The 3A active balancing current maintains cell-level uniformity across the battery pack throughout its service life, directly linked to long-term capacity retention and consistent cycle performance. As passive systems age, cell-level imbalances compound. Active balancing at this rate keeps that drift controlled.

current maintains cell-level uniformity across the battery pack throughout its service life, directly linked to long-term capacity retention and consistent cycle performance. As passive systems age, cell-level imbalances compound. Active balancing at this rate keeps that drift controlled. Automatic host-slave identification means that multi-unit parallel installations configure themselves upon connection. No manual address assignment and no configuration procedures are required beyond the physical installation for the system to recognize its own architecture.

means that multi-unit parallel installations configure themselves upon connection. No manual address assignment and no configuration procedures are required beyond the physical installation for the system to recognize its own architecture. The 3U standard 17.32 x 5.24 x 19.69 inch form factor fits directly into 19-inch rack enclosures used throughout the residential and commercial solar installation market. At 96.45 lbs per unit, two-person handling during installation is manageable without specialized lifting equipment.

form factor fits directly into 19-inch rack enclosures used throughout the residential and commercial solar installation market. At 96.45 lbs per unit, two-person handling during installation is manageable without specialized lifting equipment. Prime Day Price: $759.99 (was $899.99) | Save 16%

After using code PrimeDay7%, it costs only $706.79







Coming in July: Humsienk Inverter Series — Pre-Orders Open Now, Exclusively During Prime Day

Humsienk's first-ever inverter series is scheduled to launch in July 2026, designed for compatibility with the Humsienk 48V battery lineup and built for both off-grid and home backup applications. Pre-orders open exclusively during the Prime Day window, at the end of June, giving Prime Day buyers first access to the series before it becomes available to the general market.



The inverter series represents Humsienk's move from a battery brand into a complete power system provider. Buyers who invest in Humsienk batteries at Prime Day pricing this June are not purchasing a standalone product. They are establishing the energy storage foundation of a full Humsienk power system that arrives in July.



Full specifications, model configurations, and pricing will be published at Humsienk official website ahead of the June Prime Day. Pre-order information and reservation details are available now during the Prime Day window.

Every Order Is Backed: Humsienk's Full Purchase Confidence Package

By this point in the sale, the pricing is at its lowest, the products are the same ones Humsienk builds year-round, and the only remaining question is whether to act now or wait. Humsienk's purchase confidence package is a direct answer to that question.



30-Day Price Protection Policy



All orders placed between June 12 and June 30, 2026 are covered through July 30, 2026. If the same product appears at a lower price on Humsienk's official website at any point within that window, contact customer service at service@humsienk.com with your order number and a screenshot of the lower price. Humsienk will refund the full price difference to your original payment method promptly and without conditions. There is no version of a Prime Day purchase at Humsienk in which the buyer overpays.



All-Platform Price Protection



Humsienk's price protection extends beyond its own website and covers all sales platforms where Humsienk products are listed. For buyers who compared prices across multiple channels (Such as Amazon, Temu, AliExpress.ect) before arriving at this release, this removes the final residual concern: if a lower price surfaces anywhere after the purchase is made, Humsienk covers the difference.



Priority Shipping for Early Orders



During a high-volume sale period, order processing sequence carries real logistical weight. Orders placed early in the Prime Day window are processed and dispatched ahead of orders placed in the final days of the event. For buyers planning around a specific trip departure, installation date, or project deadline, placing an order on June 12 is a meaningfully better logistics decision than placing the same order on June 29.

Why Humsienk Prime Day 2026 Is the Defining Energy Investment of the Year

Humsienk Prime Day 2026 is not a promotional discount window laid over a standard catalog. It is the convergence of the brand's largest sale pricing, the permanent retirement of one of its most respected products, the first pre-order access to a new product category, and a rewards structure that makes every qualifying order worth more than its checkout total. Across seven products covering fishing, RV, golf cart, home backup, and off-grid applications, Zeekr LiFePO4 Blade Cells and Grade A lithium iron phosphate chemistry underpin cycle life ratings reaching 15,000 cycles and intelligent BMS protection rated at up to 200A continuous current. For 19 days, the price is the variable. Everything else stays exactly as it is built.

All Prime Day discounts expire at midnight on June 30, 2026. The 12V 150Ah BT Group 31 exits the market permanently when current inventory is depleted, which may occur before that deadline.

About Humsienk

Humsienk delivers dependable, high-efficiency energy storage systems for homes and mobility applications around the world. With over three million households relying on our technology, we provide consistent power and lasting durability across a wide range of energy needs. Driven by cutting-edge innovation, internal engineering expertise, and strong manufacturing capacity, Humsienk builds scalable, high-output energy systems for residential and on-the-go use—empowering resilient energy solutions for today and the future.

Media Contact:

Public Relations Manager: Yvonne

Email Address: service@humsienk.com

Phone Number: +852 7052 4029

Website: https://www.humsienk.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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