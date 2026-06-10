AMASS Brands Group’s Pizzolato MUSE Claims #1 Spot in U.S Organic Sparkling Wine, Launches Nationwide at Whole Foods Market

Pizzolato Captures More Than One in Four Dollars Spent in the Organic Sparkling Wine Category, More Than Doubling the Share of Its Nearest Competitor¹

National Rollout in Partnership with Whole Foods Market Began June 1

SANTA MARIA, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands Group (NASDAQ: AMSS) (“AMASS” or “the Company”), a premium, multi-category beverage platform spanning non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, today announced that Pizzolato MUSE has claimed the #1 position in the U.S. organic sparkling wine category based on dollar share, according to Nielsen retail sales data.¹ Additionally, distribution of the organic sparkling wine is being rolled out across Whole Foods Markets nationwide as of June 1st, 2026.

Pizzolato holds a 27.63% dollar share of the organic sparkling wine category, representing more than one in every four dollars spent in the segment. The brand gained 2.48 share points year-over-year, the largest share gain among the top five organic sparkling wine brands, and now commands more than double the market share of its nearest competitor.¹

Pizzolato has secured expanded national distribution through Whole Foods Market, where its Mini, 750mL, and 1.5L formats began rolling out nationwide starting June 1, 2026. The expansion is positioned to materially expand the brand’s retail presence and consumer accessibility across one of the nation’s leading premium and natural grocery retailers.

“Pizzolato’s ascent to #1 in the organic sparkling wine category validates both the brand and the broader consumer shift toward premium, organic beverage offerings,” said Mark Thomas Lynn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMASS. “We remain in the early stages of the brand’s growth opportunity in the United States. The national Whole Foods rollout marks a significant milestone, expanding our retail footprint and increasing accessibility for consumers as we continue to build category leadership.”

The Whole Foods rollout follows the recent introduction of Calirosa Tequila into select Whole Foods Market locations throughout California and the Chicagoland region. Calirosa, the premium tequila brand co-founded by Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, was acquired by AMASS in 2024. These wins demonstrate the strength of AMASS’s distribution platform and its ability to expand premium beverage brands across leading national retail channels.

About AMASS Brands Group

AMASS Brands Group (Nasdaq: AMSS) is a next-generation beverage platform built around the brands defining how modern consumers drink — and increasingly, how they don't. The company's portfolio spans non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories, with standout brands across each: Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, a top-10 non-alcoholic wine in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing in the category; AMASS Electrolyte Mixer, a functional disruptor redefining the mixer category; and Summer Water Rosé, the zero-sugar, #1 selling premium domestic rosé in the US — among others across the portfolio. As moderation trends accelerate, AMASS is positioned to benefit structurally rather than reactively — with margin discipline, cohesive brand architecture, and the multi-brand scalability that supports the Company’s long-term brand and platform growth strategy.

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¹ Source: Based on dollar share within Nielsen-measured retail sales data, four weeks ended May 16, 2026.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, future growth opportunities, anticipated market trends, distribution expansion, consumer demand, and future operating performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding the future growth prospects of the Pizzolato brand, the expected benefits of expanded distribution through Whole Foods Market, the Company’s ability to increase retail penetration and consumer awareness, and anticipated demand within the organic wine category. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including uncertainties within the beverage industry; changing consumer preferences; the Company’s ability to expand distribution and retail penetration; retailer purchasing decisions; and supply chain disruptions. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Rob Kelly, Vice President

(212) 896-1254

AMASS@KCSA.com