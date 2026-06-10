Leading Public AI Company RLTR Supports No Data Center in Monterey Park and Calls for AI Progress Without Massive Data Center Expansion

Bothell, WA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReelTime Media, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR) today announced its support for No Data Center in Monterey Park No Data Center in Monterey Park! and the community-led effort that helped advance the nation’s first voter-approved permanent ban on new data centers in Monterey Park, California.

RI Says No Data Centers

The Company believes the Monterey Park effort represents a major turning point in the national debate over artificial intelligence, infrastructure, land use, energy demand, water use, utility costs, and community consent.

Across the country, communities are being told that massive data centers are a necessary evil in order to receive the benefits of artificial intelligence. ReelTime believes that premise is false.

ReelTime’s advanced intelligence platform, Reel Intelligence “RI,” is built on a proprietary, fully distributed computing architecture that exists in and draws from the connected world rather than requiring the continuous construction of massive centralized AI data centers. RI is designed to deliver advanced intelligence through a more efficient, scalable, and infrastructure-light model that breaks from the capital-intensive path being pursued by much of Big Tech. People are encoraged to try the no data center Intelligence Platform "RI" for free at https://tryrinow.com/

“Communities are being told they must accept massive data centers or be left behind by AI. That is simply not true,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media. “RI proves there is another path. Reel Intelligence meets or exceeds the performance and practical capabilities of the major Big Tech AI platforms but does it through a proprietary distributed architecture that does not require the massive data center buildout now driving public opposition across the country.”

ReelTime believes the AI infrastructure debate has been framed incorrectly. The choice should not be between blocking AI progress or accepting enormous industrial-scale data centers in residential, agricultural, or environmentally sensitive communities. Instead, the focus should be on developing more efficient intelligence systems that provide the benefits of AI without forcing communities to absorb unnecessary infrastructure costs and impacts.

RI is designed to provide advanced intelligence across writing, research, image generation, video, audio, automation, multilingual workflows, and real-world productivity. Unlike traditional AI models that increasingly rely on enormous clusters of chips, servers, cooling systems, electrical capacity, and dedicated facilities, RI is structured to provide powerful intelligence by leveraging a proprietary distributed architecture that can live throughout the connected world.

“The Monterey Park vote sends a clear message: communities want a say in whether massive data centers are forced into their neighborhoods,” Henthorn continued. “ReelTime supports that message. As a company in the AI industry, we believe it is important to say publicly that data center expansion is not the only path to AI capability. The benefits of AI can be delivered without the same burden on land, water, power infrastructure, ratepayers, and local communities.”

For investors, RI represents a differentiated AI opportunity at a time when the market is increasingly questioning the capital intensity of Big Tech’s AI strategy. While major AI companies and infrastructure providers continue committing enormous amounts of capital to chips, servers, cooling systems, electricity, and massive real estate footprints, ReelTime is advancing a model designed around capability, efficiency, accessibility, and reduced infrastructure dependency.

This distinction may become increasingly important as local, state, and national opposition to data center expansion continues to grow. Communities are challenging the assumption that AI progress requires industrial-scale infrastructure in their backyards, and ReelTime believes RI is positioned as a direct response to that concern.

ReelTime intends to publicly support organizations and communities working to protect residents from unnecessary data center expansion and to promote awareness that alternative AI infrastructure models exist. The Company invites No Data Center in Monterey Park, San Gabriel Valley Progressive Action, and other data center reform organizations to engage with ReelTime regarding shared messaging around responsible AI deployment.

“There is no need to build massive data centers just to give people the benefits of AI,” Henthorn said. “RI was built to deliver those benefits without the same environmental, financial, and community impact. That is good for users, good for communities, and we believe it is a powerful differentiator for RLTR investors.”

About ReelTime Media

ReelTime Media, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR) is a publicly traded media and technology company focused on advanced artificial intelligence, media, content creation, and distributed intelligence technologies. Its platform, Reel Intelligence “RI,” is designed to provide broad AI capabilities across research, writing, image generation, video, audio, automation, multilingual workflows, and other intelligent applications through a proprietary distributed computing architecture that exists in and draws from the connected world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ReelTime Media, Reel Intelligence “RI,” the Company’s technology, market positioning, business strategy, investor opportunity, infrastructure efficiency, distributed computing architecture, and potential future developments. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ReelTime Media undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Reel Intelligence "RI"

Press Inquiries

Barry B Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

2065790222

https://reeltime.com

4203 223rd PL SE

Bothell, WA 98021

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=-Pv5AHkQWo8