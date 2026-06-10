Koi Peptides Launches Research Peptide Wholesale Program for Labs, Resellers, and Biotech R&D

Cheyenne, WY, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koi Peptides (Koi Research Labs LLC) has launched a research peptide wholesale program that supplies bulk, research-use-only peptides, with tiered pricing and per-batch documentation, to qualified research buyers: research laboratories, contract research organizations (CROs), biotech R&D teams, and research resellers and distributors. The material is not for human or animal use.

Koi Peptides Launches a Research Peptide Wholesale Program

Koi Peptides has opened a wholesale program that supplies bulk research-use-only peptides to qualified research buyers, with tiered pricing, a per-batch Certificate of Analysis on every order, and consistent lot-to-lot supply. The program covers the existing Koi Peptides catalog and is built around documentation and dependable fulfillment.

Wholesale research peptides through the program ship with the characterization Koi applies across its catalog: reverse-phase HPLC for purity and mass spectrometry for identity, with bacterial endotoxin screening and lot traceability. As a research peptide supplier, Koi has designed the program for buyers who order in volume and need each lot to match the previous one.

“This program is about giving research teams a supply they can count on, with the paperwork to match,” said Dr Tshering Pedon , research analyst, at Koi Research Labs LLC. “Every bulk order ships with its own per-batch Certificate of Analysis, and we hold lot-to-lot consistency so a laboratory's reorder behaves like its first order. We supply qualified research buyers and resellers, for research use only.”

Who the Wholesale Program Is For: Research Labs, CROs, Resellers, and R&D Teams

The Koi Peptides wholesale program serves research and laboratory buyers: research laboratories, universities and academic research labs, analytical and testing laboratories, contract research organizations (CROs), biotech and pharmaceutical R&D teams, and research resellers and distributors.

Wholesale accounts are opened for research and laboratory buyers, and every shipment is supplied for research use only. A research peptide distributor or reseller can stock the catalog for onward sale to other research buyers, while a lab or CRO can order bulk peptides for research labs to support its own studies. Buyer qualification confirms research or laboratory use before an account is approved, which keeps the program aligned with how the material may be supplied.

What's Included in the Koi Peptides Wholesale Program

The wholesale program pairs commercial terms with documentation: tiered pricing that scales with order size, a per-batch Certificate of Analysis on every order, consistent lot supply, dedicated account management, and cold-chain fulfillment of lyophilized material.

Volume and Tiered Pricing

Pricing scales with order size, so larger volumes move into lower per-unit tiers. Specific tier breakpoints and unit pricing are set per account; the program describes the structure, and exact figures are confirmed during account setup rather than published as fixed numbers.

Per-Batch COA and Lot Consistency

Each batch ships with its own Certificate of Analysis, and Koi holds lot-to-lot consistency so repeat orders match earlier ones. For a reseller or a lab running a long study, that consistency is what keeps research peptide bulk pricing worthwhile, because the material behaves the same from one reorder to the next.

Account Management and Fulfillment

Every wholesale account gets a dedicated contact for ordering, reorders, and documentation requests. Fulfillment uses cold-chain handling suited to lyophilized peptides, with reorder support to keep a buyer's stock moving. Opening a wholesale peptide account puts that single point of contact in place from the first order.

Per-Batch COA and Documentation for Bulk Orders

Every bulk order is backed by per-batch documentation. The Certificate of Analysis for each lot records reverse-phase HPLC purity as area percent, mass spectrometry identity by ESI-MS or MALDI-TOF, bacterial endotoxin by the LAL (Limulus Amebocyte Lysate) method, counterion, the lot or batch number, the test method, and the test date.

Each COA is held in a public library that buyers can pull by lot number, so the documentation for a shipment stays tied to the exact material received. Lot traceability runs from the vial back to its batch, which lets a buyer match what is on the shelf against what is on the certificate.

These are COA-verified peptides, and the documentation supports independent checks: a buyer can take any lot to a third-party testing laboratory and compare the result against the supplied COA. For wholesale buyers, that verifiable paper trail is the part of the program that carries the most weight.

Why Documentation Matters for Research Resellers and Labs

Bulk buyers and resellers carry their customers' reproducibility risk. When material is uncharacterized or drifts from lot to lot, it adds variables that can skew a downstream experiment and create supply-chain liability for whoever sold it.

Published analysis backs the concern. A 2015 study in the journal PLOS Biology estimated that irreproducible preclinical research costs about $28 billion a year in the United States, and identified faulty biological reagents and reference materials as the single largest contributor, at roughly 36% of the total. For a bulk buyer or reseller, that puts a figure on the supply-quality risk, and it is why research peptide purity and lot consistency needs to be documented per batch and verifiable by the buyer.

A reliable peptide supplier closes that gap with per-batch documentation and lot-to-lot consistency. Those two things are what let a reseller stand behind what it ships and let a lab trust that the new order matches the last.

How to Apply for the Koi Peptides Wholesale Program

Opening a wholesale account follows four steps: submit a wholesale inquiry, complete research-buyer qualification, set up the account, and start bulk ordering.

A buyer begins by submitting a wholesale inquiry with the organization's details and the catalog items of interest.

Koi then runs research-buyer qualification, which confirms the account is for research or laboratory use.

Once approved, account setup covers pricing tiers, payment terms, including NET terms where applicable, and the dedicated account contact.

After setup, the buyer can place bulk orders and reorder through the same contact.

Knowing how to buy research peptides wholesale comes down to the inquiry-to-qualification path, and the qualification step also records the research-use basis for the account.

Wholesale Research Peptide Pricing and Minimum Order Quantities

Pricing in the program is tiered by volume, and minimum order quantities (MOQs) apply per SKU. Larger orders move into lower per-unit tiers, and each product carries its own MOQ.

Exact tier breakpoints, unit pricing, and per-SKU MOQs are set during account setup rather than posted as fixed public figures because they vary by product and order profile. A buyer requesting bulk research peptide pricing receives the current structure of the items in the inquiry.

Payment terms, including NET terms, are arranged at the account level. Stating a research peptide MOQ this way keeps quotes accurate to the specific products a buyer plans to stock.

Research-Use-Only Status and Wholesale Compliance

All wholesale material is research-use-only. It is not for human or animal consumption, is not a dietary supplement, and is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wholesale accounts are for research and laboratory buyers, and the program does not supply material for human use or clinical administration.

U.S. rules reserve investigational new drug (IND) oversight for studies that administer a drug to people. Under 21 CFR 312.2 , material intended solely for in-vitro tests or laboratory research animals sits outside that requirement when shipped accordingly, which is the lane these research-use-only peptides occupy. Koi supplies research material under this RUO wholesale model and provides no compounded preparations.

Wholesale Research Peptides: Frequently Asked Questions

Who can open a wholesale account?

Wholesale accounts are open to research and laboratory buyers: research labs, universities and academic labs, analytical and testing labs, CROs, biotech and pharmaceutical R&D teams, and research resellers and distributors.

Is there a minimum order quantity?

Yes. A minimum order quantity (MOQ) applies per SKU, and the specific MOQ depends on the product. The current structure is confirmed during account setup.

Do bulk orders include a COA?

Yes. Every bulk order ships with a per-batch Certificate of Analysis covering HPLC purity, mass-spec identity, bacterial endotoxin, counterion, and the lot number.

Are these peptides for research use only?

Yes. All material is supplied for research use only. It is not for human or animal consumption and is not approved by the FDA.

How do I get wholesale pricing?

Submit a wholesale inquiry, complete research-buyer qualification, and set up an account. Tiered pricing for the items in your inquiry is provided during setup.

About Koi Peptides

Koi Peptides , operated by Koi Research Labs LLC, is a United States supplier of research peptides for laboratory and research use only. The company characterizes its catalog by reverse-phase HPLC for purity and mass spectrometry for identity, screens for bacterial endotoxin, and publishes a per-batch Certificate of Analysis in a public COA library searchable by lot number, with wholesale supply available to qualified research buyers.

Disclaimer: All wholesale material supplied by Koi Peptides (Koi Research Labs LLC) is research-use-only, not for human or animal consumption, not a dietary supplement, and not approved by the FDA. Wholesale supply is for qualified research and laboratory buyers and is not intended for human use or clinical administration. This is not medical advice.