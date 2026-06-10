Jet.AI to Present in Maxim Group’s “Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit" on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI) (the "Company" or "Jet.AI"), an emerging provider of high-performance GPU infrastructure and AI cloud services, will present at Maxim Group LLC’s “Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit” on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

This conference will be hosted virtually on the Maxim Digital platform. To attend, sign up to become a Maxim Digital member at: https://digital.maximgrp.com/events/architecting-tomorrow-the-ai-data-center-summit-06112026

The explosive growth of generative AI is driving unprecedented demand for physical and digital infrastructure. In this virtual conference, Maxim Group Research Analysts sit down with A.I. company leaders at the forefront of delivering that capacity with AI data centers. Participants will discuss the evolving landscape of AI infrastructure, including the challenges of getting and obtaining sufficient power at reasonable rates, obtaining GPUs, building for high cooling needs, construction sequencing, gaining quality tenants, securing financing, and the race to bring new capacity online to meet surging demand.

About Jet.AI Inc.

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI) is a technology-driven company focused on deploying artificial intelligence tools and high-performance GPU infrastructure to enhance decision-making, efficiency, and performance across complex systems. The Company is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "JTAI." To learn more, visit www.jet.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the products and services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, Jet.AI's projected future results, and Jet.AI's perception of market conditions, including the expected timing of the closing and the future business strategy of Jet.AI. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our Company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results, including the failure to obtain stockholder approval, the failure to satisfy closing conditions, and broader market conditions. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jet.AI assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Jet.AI@gateway-grp.com