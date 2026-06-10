Chips&Media Completes Development of Next-Gen 'AV2' HW Decoder IP, Accelerating Global Market Leadership

Implementing AOMedia’s latest AV2 standard as world-class HW IP, leading the next-gen video ecosystem

Targeting the North American Big Tech-led OTT market (YouTube, Netflix) and solidifying the justification for global standard adoption

HW RTL release in May with active commercial licensing talks underway with major North American clients

SEOUL, South Korea, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chips&Media (CEO Steve Kim, KOSDAQ: 094360), a leading global provider of video IP technology, announced today that it has completed the development of its hardware IP supporting AV2, the next-generation high-efficiency video codec from AOMedia (Alliance for Open Media). This development positions Chips&Media at the epicenter of the global video standards competition, adding the latest technology to its comprehensive lineup that covers all major video standards.





Pinnacle of AV2 Technology: Optimized HW Implementation of Advanced Coding Tools

AV2 is designed to provide an improvement in compression efficiency of approximately 20-30% or more compared to AV1. Chips&Media's core competitive advantage lies in its ability to seamlessly implement and optimize the complex, newly introduced coding tools within the AV2 standard into a low-power hardware architecture. This ensures robust performance and high fidelity in video processing. The newly developed AV2 decoder will be integrated into the ‘WAVE’ series, Chips&Media's flagship multi-codec lineup. Furthermore, it will be offered in customizable configurations—supporting combinations with other standard codecs and specific performance targets such as 4K@240fps or 8K@60fps based on customer requirements.

Strategic Value and Standardization in the North American OTT Market

Major North American OTT giants, including YouTube (Google) and Netflix, are currently leading the expansion of the AV codec ecosystem to reduce data costs and enhance user experience. By proactively developing AV2 IP in line with these market trends, Chips&Media has secured strong justification in the next-generation video streaming device and SoC markets.

Strengthening Global Partnerships within the AOM Ecosystem

Chips&Media continues to play an important role as a key contributor to the global video standard landscape. “As video data consumption surges globally, AV2 will play a pivotal role in delivering efficient and high-quality streaming experiences. Chips&Media has been a vital partner for the device ecosystem for video standards from AOMedia and other open media projects, consistently providing rapid hardware IP support for standards like VP9, AV1, and now AV2. Chips&Media's commitment is essential in accelerating the adoption of open, royalty-free video technologies," said Matt Frost, Chairman of the AOMedia Steering Committee.

Commercialization and Delivery Schedule Focused on the U.S. Market

Regarding the delivery schedule, the HW RTL will be available in May. This ensures stable technical support aligned with the next-generation chip development schedules of customers.

"The development of the AV2 decoder IP goes beyond simply adding another codec; it demonstrates our unrivaled technical capability to implement complex, evolving global standards into hardware most rapidly," said Steve Kim, CEO of Chips&Media. "We will further strengthen our collaboration with global top-tier customers, particularly in response to strong demand in the North American market."

About Chips&Media Inc.

Chips&Media is a multimedia IP leader offering HW video codec IP, image processing NPU, lossless/lossy frame buffer compression IP & others. Since 2003, Chips&Media has exclusively focused on the HW video codec IP industry. It has powered over 3,000,000,000 units in the market, adopted by more than 150 semiconductor companies. Chips&Media's video codec IP supports all major and legacy formats from 1080p up to 8K 120fps, including HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, AV1, VP9, APV, VVC, JPEG & others. The recent introduction of our image processing NPU IP is transforming Chips&Media into a premium multimedia IP provider. It is custom NPU designed to work for imaging application at high-quality and high-resolution in edge devices.

For more information, please visit our website at www.chipsnmedia.com and our D&R product page.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07cae346-4e3c-4875-bdee-65b26aebff36

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a5ed5fb-ff47-4d12-8936-d672f993dedd