Snail Games Officially Launches Bellwright on Console and Unveiled New ARK Franchise Content at IGN Live 2026

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, celebrates the launch of Bellwright on PlayStation and Xbox , extending one of the Company's most successful recent titles to a broader audience and advancing its strategy of growing franchise reach through multi-platform distribution.

Bellwright is now available on PlayStation and Xbox , providing console players access to the open-world kingdom-building survival RPG that has already established a strong following on Steam .

Since its Early Access launch on Steam, Bellwright has achieved:

Over 1 million lifetime units sold

Over 46.4 million playtime hours

'Very Positive' Steam rating based on over 18,000 user reviews globally.





Bellwright has been specifically optimized for consoles, with enhancements designed for large screen play and streamlined controls tailored to console audiences. The release broadens the game's accessibility and positions the title to reach a wider segment of players beyond the PC market. As Snail Games continues to invest in both emerging and established franchises, the Company remains focused on expanding audience reach through platform growth, community engagement, and strategic content initiatives.

Bellwright’s console launch follows a strong weekend for Snail Games at IGN Live 2026. The Company showcased both Bellwright and the ARK franchise to thousands of attendees, media outlets, content creators, and industry partners. Bellwright was featured through developer interviews and a branded experiential activation that included a themed axe-throwing booth inspired by the game's medieval setting. The title's development team engaged directly with attendees to discuss the game's evolution, future roadmap, and debuted a new trailer for the upcoming console release .



Alongside Bellwright, Studio Wildcard's co-founder and ARK franchise co-creative director Jeremy Stieglitz took the stage at IGN Live to unveil a teaser for ARK Maker , a creation tool designed to expand community-generated content opportunities within the ARK ecosystem. Stieglitz also shared new details about ARK: The Animated Series , highlighting the continued expansion of the ARK universe ahead of Part 2's return to Paramount+. With momentum continuing across the franchise, fans can stay tuned for even more ARK news later this month as Tides of Fortune and Genesis Ascended Part One prepare to launch.

Snail Games’ presence at IGN Live reflects its strategy to leverage major industry events to increase franchise awareness, strengthen community engagement, and support upcoming product launches across its portfolio.

For creators interested in collaborations please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg

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About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail Games’ business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growing franchise reach through multi-platform distribution; highlighting the Company's expanding portfolio at IGN Live 2026 while generating visibility ahead of several key initiatives; the anticipated upcoming console release of Bellwright; expanding community-generated content opportunities within the ARK ecosystem with ARK Maker; continuing to expand the ARK universe ahead of Part 2's return to Paramount+; reinforcing ARK's weight in the survival gaming genre; announcing more ARK news later this month as Tides of Fortune and Genesis Ascended Part One prepare to launch; leveraging major industry events to increase franchise awareness, strengthen community engagement, and support upcoming product launches across Snail Games’ portfolio; the Company continuing to invest in both emerging and established franchises while remaining focused on expanding audience reach through platform growth, community engagement, and strategic content initiative; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail Games’ financial results and business include Snail Games’ ability to strengthen its gaming portfolio’s visibility; Snail Games’ ability to expand and grow its franchise and increase its revenue; Snail Games’ ability to retain its key employees or maintain its Nasdaq listing; and the risks that are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail, and Snail does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.