BreachRx Appoints Stephen Garcia as Chief Information Security Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BreachRx , the leader in cyber incident response management (CIRM), today announced the appointment of Stephen Garcia as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Garcia will lead BreachRx’s internal security program and help shape how the platform enables organizations to execute governed, enterprise-wide incident response to accelerating, complex AI-driven threats.

Garcia brings more than two decades of experience building and leading security programs across a range of industries, including leadership roles at Western Union, BNP Paribas, Broadridge Financial, Johnson Controls, ConsenSys, FanDuel, and Napster. His background spans enterprise security, identity, governance, and the cross-functional realities of managing incidents with legal, regulatory, operational, and reputational consequences.

“Stephen brings operator credibility and a deep understanding of how high-stakes, high-pressure security programs are managed,” said Andy Lunsford, co-founder and CEO of BreachRx. “Our customers rely on BreachRx to manage their most sensitive incidents and to coordinate response across the enterprise when speed and precision matter most. Stephen has lived that responsibility as a CISO, and will translate that experience directly into how we secure our platform and evolve it to match the realities our customers face.”

Cyber incidents have fundamentally changed. They are faster, more simultaneous, and increasingly shaped by AI—compressing decision timelines while expanding the number of stakeholders involved. What was once a purely security-led process is now a business-critical function spanning legal, communications, IT, compliance, executive leadership, and the board. BreachRx enables organizations to operationalize incident response as a governed, enterprise-wide capability. The platform establishes clear ownership, orchestrates cross-functional workflows, and supports defensible decision-making in real time so organizations can maintain control even as incidents escalate and evolve.

“I joined BreachRx because I had the same problems other CISOs have, and I could see this platform solving them,” said Garcia. “The old model of detect, escalate, convene, deliberate, respond has too much friction for quickly moving AI-era incidents. The organizations that will survive the next wave will be the ones that can compress the time between knowing and doing across every function simultaneously. This is what BreachRx is built to do.”

For more information on BreachRx or to schedule a demo, please visit www.breachrx.com .

About BreachRx

BreachRx offers the Rex Platform, an agentic AI platform that helps enterprises respond to cyber incidents and other disruptive events. As AI-driven threats increase the volume, speed, and simultaneity of incidents, organizations are now facing a continuous state of disruption. Enterprise response is even more mission-critical, and Rex elevates incident response to a coordinated, enterprise-wide capability spanning security, IT, legal, communications, and executive leadership. The platform provides intelligent agents to manage the response—clarifying ownership, adapting playbooks, and coordinating stakeholders as incidents evolve. Organizations can manage scale, reduce chaos, and maintain control under pressure. The result is faster, more consistent response and confident, defensible decisions at scale. For more information, visit www.breachrx.com.

Media Contact

Susie Dougherty for BreachRx

BreachRx@marketbridge.com

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