IperionX: Titan Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) Presentation

SOUTH BOSTON, Va., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to provide a link to the Titan Critical Mineral Project Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) presentation.

Link: DFS Presentation





Figure 1: IperionX DFS presentation

About IperionX

IperionX is a leading American titanium metal and critical materials company – using patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy, cost and carbon emissions.

Our Titan critical minerals project is the largest JORC-compliant mineral resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon minerals sands in the United States.

IperionX’s titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced U.S. industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, automotive and additive manufacturing.

Contacts

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO

Toby Symonds, President

Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer

Investors: investorrelations@iperionx.com

Media: media@iperionx.com

+1 980 237 8900

www.iperionx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a99d8ffe-78fd-4dfa-8cfa-aff10fa16c28

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f946720-8ad3-4d4a-a39a-71fa474242ed