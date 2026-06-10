AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: The merging of artificial intelligence, operational intelligence infrastructure and post-quantum cybersecurity is generating intensifying demand for purpose-built platforms capable of serving mission-critical environments across government, defense, healthcare, public safety and enterprise sectors. As institutions accelerate the modernization of aging systems and prepare for a new generation of cybersecurity, operational and regulatory exposures, the appetite for AI-driven solutions that can turn complex scientific and security datasets into usable intelligence and resilient infrastructure is expanding rapidly. With this in mind, Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (profile) has emerged as a strategically compelling, and perhaps considerably undervalued, intelligence platform with demonstrated traction in sectors that have historically been among the hardest for early-stage technology companies to enter. The company carries Silicon Valley origins, a rapidly growing collection of Canadian government and law enforcement partnerships, and a proprietary AI platform engineered specifically for mission-critical deployment. A proposed acquisition in the post-quantum cybersecurity space could substantially deepen the company's strategic relevance and widen its long-term market opportunity. Redwood occupies space alongside a cohort of established leaders powering the current AI and digital infrastructure cycle, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) and C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI).

A wide range of enterprises, healthcare systems, public-safety organizations and even governments are investing in AI-powered operational intelligence systems.

At the foundation of Redwood AI's business sits a proprietary AI-powered offering constructed around generative AI foundation models, cheminformatics and scientific datasets.

One of the strongest signals of Redwood AI's growing strategic importance can be seen in the organizations choosing to work with the company.

Redwood AI is expanding its presence in defense and industrial risk-management markets through Q-SAFE, an advanced research initiative centered on the classification and assessment of hazardous chemical materials.

Redwood AI has entered into a nonbinding letter of intent regarding a possible acquisition of Quantum.IQ (QIQ), a Vancouver-based company focused on quantum-era cybersecurity.

QuantumIQ's Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) platform was developed to tackle an emerging challenge facing organizations worldwide: the growing risk that advances in quantum computing could render many existing encryption methods ineffective.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the Redwood AI editorial.

A Perfect Storm of Expanding Market Need

A wide range of enterprises, healthcare systems, public-safety organizations and even governments are investing in AI-powered operational intelligence systems. Many of these systems are capable of supporting mission-critical, decision-making environments. The catalyst is clear. Legacy infrastructure, which is fragmented, resource intensive and ill equipped to process large-scale scientific, operational and security-related datasets, is falling behind in keeping up with the speed and complexity of the threats and decisions organizations now face daily.

This transition is being propelled from multiple directions simultaneously. Global defense expenditure is forecast to climb from roughly $2.7 trillion in 2024 to an estimated $6.38 trillion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of about 8.13%, which is intensifying demand for advanced analytics, chemical intelligence, predictive decision systems and defense-oriented technologies.

In addition, the worldwide pharmaceutical market is expected to surpass approximately $2.7 trillion by 2033, with AI-enabled research, molecular analysis and drug discovery drawing accelerating investment across the sector. The global cybersecurity market, projected at approximately $271.9 billion in 2025, is projected to reach roughly $663.2 billion by 2033, driven by worsening cyber threats, enterprise cloud migration, AI infrastructure buildout and rising demand for next-gen security and modernization solutions.

What ties these trends together is a common foundational requirement: specialized AI infrastructure that can process proprietary scientific, operational, pharmaceutical, industrial and security datasets that generalist consumer AI systems cannot readily access or duplicate. Organizations working in government procurement, public safety, defense and healthcare need platforms constructed specifically for the sensitivity and complexity of their data environments, not repurposed general-purpose language models retrofitted after the fact.

It is within this environment that Redwood AI has carved out a position as one of the most strategically distinctive emerging AI platform companies in the North American technology landscape. With verified traction in sectors that have historically resisted entry by early-stage technology firms, the company is building the institutional relationships, proprietary data infrastructure and dual-use technology positioning that larger organizations have historically paid a considerable premium to bring under their ownership.

Proprietary Infrastructure Designed for High-Stakes Deployment

At the foundation of Redwood AI's business sits a proprietary AI-powered offering constructed around generative AI foundation models, cheminformatics and scientific datasets. The system is engineered to enable organizations to analyze chemical data, refine synthesis pathways and accelerate decision-making across complex operating environments. The platform serves applications spanning pharmaceutical, defense-adjacent, public safety and industrial sectors, from hazardous material analysis and molecular design to toxic opioid detection, process optimization and advanced scientific research.

Redwood differentiates itself from many participants in the AI infrastructure landscape through its focus on chemistry-specific foundation models developed using highly specialized data and applied in settings where conventional AI systems often fall short. At the core of the platform is a self-reinforcing data ecosystem: Every deployment contributes additional proprietary information, continually enhancing model precision and capabilities. This expanding knowledge base creates a competitive moat that is challenging for rivals to match without a comparable depth of real-world operational experience and accumulated data.

The platform is designed to serve a diverse range of end markets. Within pharmaceutical research, drug development and contract manufacturing operations, it assists scientists in identifying synthetic pathways, improving reaction conditions and engineering molecular structures, helping accelerate development timelines while enhancing precision and scalability. For defense, industrial security and hazardous-environment applications, the system supports the evaluation of chemical threats, risk assessment processes and advanced predictive analysis. In law enforcement and public safety settings, Redwood leverages its AI-driven tools to help identify illicit or dangerous substances, trace their origins and generate actionable intelligence networks for operational use in the field.

Redwood AI traces its roots to sophisticated artificial intelligence programs emerging from Silicon Valley and the wider North American innovation landscape. The company's leadership brings together deep experience spanning machine learning, chemical sciences, advanced analytics and public-market governance. By combining a technology-driven heritage with specialized chemistry-focused AI capabilities and established relationships within Canadian institutional networks, Redwood has created a strategic position that enables it to compete for opportunities in markets often served by much larger and longer-established technology organizations.

Winning Where It Counts: Government and Law Enforcement

One of the strongest signals of Redwood AI's growing strategic importance can be seen in the organizations choosing to work with the company. Rather than pursuing consumer-facing products or broad commercial software markets, Redwood has focused its efforts on government, public safety and law enforcement applications. These markets are widely recognized for their high barriers to entry, lengthy procurement processes and strong customer retention once trust and operational integration are established.

Earlier this year, the British Columbia government unveiled a first-of-its-kind program known as Track and Trace. The project includes funding of $300,000 per year over a two-year period to support an AI-enabled pilot designed to combat illicit drug trafficking and reduce overdose-related harm. Managed by Aidos Innovations in partnership with the University of British Columbia, the program employs advanced robotics, artificial intelligence and analytical technologies to monitor toxic drug distribution networks, enhance early-warning capabilities and provide investigators with sophisticated forensic tools for identifying supply-chain activity and diversion patterns.

Redwood AI serves as a key technology partner within the program. Coinciding with the provincial announcement, the company disclosed a two-year collaboration with Aidos Innovations. Under the arrangement, the organizations will work together with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Victoria Police Department (VICPD) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to develop advanced AI-driven capabilities for identifying, analyzing and forecasting the presence and movement of toxic opioid substances.

The broader importance of the initiative extends well beyond the pilot program itself. Participants include senior leaders from British Columbia's public safety and health ministries, Canada's National Defence leadership and fentanyl response office, the RCMP, CBSA, Victoria Police Department, the University of British Columbia and 16 law enforcement agencies representing municipal, regional and federal jurisdictions across the province. Redwood AI's role as a designated technology contributor within such a high-profile, multi-agency effort highlights a degree of institutional confidence and governmental endorsement that relatively few emerging technology companies are able to secure at a comparable stage of development.

Moving into National Defense

Redwood AI is expanding its presence in defense and industrial risk-management markets through Q-SAFE, an advanced research initiative centered on the classification and assessment of hazardous chemical materials. The project recently secured support from the National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) through its Defense Industry Assist stream, a highly competitive program that helps accelerate the development of Canadian dual-use defense technologies.

The initiative, formally known as “Quantum-enhanced optimization for hazardous chemical risk classification,” has received approval for both technical advisory support and funding of up to C$240,000 through NRC IRAP. The effort seeks to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of chemical hazard evaluation by integrating Redwood's specialized chemistry-focused artificial intelligence platform with sophisticated optimization techniques that may eventually leverage emerging quantum-computing capabilities as the technology evolves.

The potential use cases are broad and impactful. Q-SAFE is being developed to improve the identification, ranking and analysis of substances that may present toxic, explosive or other dangerous characteristics. Such capabilities are particularly valuable in defense, security and emergency-response environments where rapid and reliable assessment of unknown materials can be critical. Growing complexity across global chemical supply networks, combined with increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, continues to drive demand for advanced systems capable of evaluating material risks before transportation, storage or operational deployment.

NRC IRAP's Defense Industry Assist program is designed to support Canadian innovators developing technologies with both commercial and defense applications. As a result, the agency's backing represents an important acknowledgment of Q-SAFE's potential relevance to national security, public safety and critical infrastructure objectives. The project also enhances Redwood's position within specialized defense and dual-use technology markets, sectors that often require demonstrated technical expertise and established government engagement before meaningful adoption can occur.

The NRC IRAP award places Redwood among a growing group of Canadian innovators working on next-generation AI, analytics and intelligence solutions for defense and public-sector missions. Historically, companies operating in these strategic technology categories have attracted considerable interest from larger defense contractors and global technology organizations that frequently seek to acquire proven platforms and capabilities rather than build comparable systems internally.

Redefining the Trajectory

Last month, Redwood AI entered into a nonbinding letter of intent regarding a possible acquisition of Quantum.IQ (QIQ), a Vancouver-based company focused on quantum-era cybersecurity solutions. QIQ develops software platforms that help organizations evaluate the strength of their encryption environments and prepare for the transition to next-generation cryptographic standards. Its primary markets include government departments, defense agencies, financial services firms and operators of critical infrastructure seeking to mitigate emerging risks associated with future quantum-computing capabilities.

The transaction would represent a significant broadening of Redwood's business profile. The addition of QIQ would extend the company's reach beyond AI-driven chemical intelligence and data analytics into cybersecurity and quantum-resilient infrastructure. Such a transformation would create an integrated platform spanning artificial intelligence, specialized data intelligence, defense-oriented technologies and advanced encryption solutions, a mix of capabilities that is uncommon among publicly traded companies of similar size and market value.

The logic behind the proposed combination is straightforward. Redwood's AI ecosystem is built upon proprietary datasets and highly specialized analytical models whose value depends on strong data protection and security controls. Incorporating advanced cryptographic technologies directly into the platform could strengthen defenses against evolving cyber risks while helping safeguard critical intellectual property.

Beyond enhancing platform security, the acquisition would provide access to a broader range of government and enterprise opportunities tied to cybersecurity modernization. It would also expand Redwood's strategic narrative, positioning the company at the intersection of AI, data intelligence and quantum security, an area that could appeal to a wider universe of institutional investors and strategic partners over the long term.

The Technology Powering Quantum-Resilient Security

QuantumIQ's Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) platform was developed to tackle an emerging challenge facing organizations worldwide: the growing risk that advances in quantum computing could render many existing encryption methods ineffective. As quantum technologies continue progressing, concerns are increasing that traditional cryptographic frameworks may eventually be unable to withstand the computational power of next-generation systems.

At the center of the platform is a comprehensive management environment that allows security teams to inventory, evaluate and oversee their cryptographic ecosystems from a single interface. The system helps organizations assess quantum-related risks, uncover weaknesses within existing infrastructure and develop roadmaps for transitioning to quantum-resistant security architectures. Key features include automated generation of Cryptographic Bills of Materials (CBOMs), alignment with evolving post-quantum guidance from organizations such as NIST and ETSI, and ongoing monitoring capabilities designed to support compliance requirements in highly regulated industries.

Several trends are contributing to the heightened focus on post-quantum security. One is the rapid pace of innovation in quantum-computing hardware and the expectation that sufficiently powerful systems could eventually compromise widely used public-key encryption standards. The other is the increasingly discussed “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” scenario, in which threat actors collect encrypted information today with the expectation that future quantum capabilities will enable them to unlock it. For entities responsible for sensitive government, financial, healthcare or defense-related information, this concern is no longer viewed as a distant possibility. Instead, it represents an active risk that many experts believe requires planning and mitigation well before practical quantum decryption becomes available.

Together, Redwood's specialized AI platform, expanding proprietary data assets, relationships with provincial and federal public-safety organizations, support from Canadian defense-focused innovation programs and potential QuantumIQ acquisition create a corporate profile that may not be fully reflected in its current valuation. The company has already established a presence within public safety, law enforcement, defense and intelligence-related markets, all areas known for high barriers to entry and where many of today's leading technology and defense firms first built durable competitive advantages.

Recent approval of DTC eligibility and settlement capabilities in the United States also provides a clearer framework for broader participation in U.S. capital markets and potential future exchange advancement. Combined with growing government engagement, specialized AI capabilities and an expanding presence in quantum cybersecurity, Redwood appears to be assembling a strategic foundation that could prove considerably more significant over time than current market perceptions may suggest.

AI & Digital Infrastructure: The Build-Out Accelerates

The current wave of artificial intelligence investment is reshaping the global technology landscape at a pace that few anticipated only a few years ago. From the physical infrastructure powering the world's largest AI factories, to enterprise software deployments, to the emerging frontier of quantum computing, the industry is racing to build, connect and commercialize the tools of a fundamentally new computing era.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced that SK Telecom plans to build a gigawatt-scale AI cloud in Korea using the NVIDIA DSX(TM) platform. According to the company, the first AI factory is planned to come online in 2027. The AI cloud will support sovereign, physical and agentic AI services for enterprises and industries across Korea, building on SK Telecom's network, data center, and enterprise infrastructure expertise. NVIDIA DSX will serve as the AI factory architecture blueprint, combining NVIDIA accelerated computing, systems, software and partner technologies to improve time to production and token performance per megawatt.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is partnering with Google Cloud to launch a new Google Cloud Practice. Designed to help organizations more quickly scale AI into production and modernize core systems, the new practice combines IBM's deep industry expertise and IBM Consulting Advantage, the company's AI-powered platform that helps IBM teams design, build and deploy AI solutions faster using agents and industry workflows. The platform now has Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, cybersecurity and data capabilities.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) is building a new laboratory suite in Boulder, Colorado, that will house state-of-the-art quantum computing R&D and semiconductor chip-testing facilities. The new facility will be used to develop and refine technologies central to future generations of its leading quantum computing systems. The 22,000-square-foot facility focuses on semiconductor ion trap chip design and testing for next-generation quantum systems. It will centralize strategic business units and foster collaboration with local partners to advance quantum computing, networking, and sensing capabilities, with the first quantum computer expected by late 2026.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) announced that Shell Information Technology International B.V. is extending its long-standing collaboration with C3 AI across its global operations. C3 AI has worked with Shell since 2018 to deploy and operate an enterprise-scale predictive maintenance program, monitoring more than 13,000 pieces of equipment. Under a new multiyear agreement, Shell will extend its deployment of C3 AI Reliability to enhance its operations, extending predictive maintenance capabilities beyond equipment anomaly detection. Further, Shell will introduce AI agent–based root cause analysis and remediation to drive further value across its asset operations.

These announcements reflect an industry in full stride, not merely prototyping AI and next-generation computing capabilities. Instead, these companies are actively deploying capabilities at scale across continents, industries and computing modalities. The convergence of accelerated compute infrastructure, enterprise AI software and emerging quantum platforms suggests the current technology cycle still has significant runway ahead, with capital, partnerships, and product development all pointing in the same direction.

For more information, visit Redwood AI.

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