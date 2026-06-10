Legal and AI Leaders from Google, Anthropic, Datadog, Reddit, and Ramp to Gather at The L Suite’s 2026 Legal AI Conference

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The L Suite , the premier peer community for in-house legal leaders, will host its 2026 Legal AI Conference today in New York City. The event convenes senior legal and AI leaders from some of the world’s leading technology companies to examine the rapidly evolving impact of artificial intelligence on business, governance and the legal profession.

Featured speakers and participants include legal leaders from companies including Google, Anthropic, Datadog, Reddit, Ramp, Okta, Zapier, Procore Technologies, Dynatrace, Amplify, Zelis, as well as the New York State Office of the Attorney General.

The conference is the definitive gathering for General Counsels and Chief Legal Officers confronting the legal, governance, and operational challenges AI is introducing across the enterprise—from building scalable frameworks and navigating fast-changing regulation to integrating AI into products and embedding it into their own team's workflows.

A number of pressing topics will be addressed, including:

How to navigate the crossroads of product innovation and increasing regulatory scrutiny

Case law trends impacting the AI industry, including output liability, professional malpractice by bots, and the erosion of corporate secrecy

The tension between the push for AI adoption among employees and the simultaneous need for governance processes in growth-oriented companies will also be explored.



Conference co-chairs include:

Scott Bulua, General Counsel, Ramp

Claire Hart, former Global Chief Operations & Legal Officer, Groq

Milana McCullagh, former VP & Head of Legal, Reddit



The Legal AI Conference comes on the heels of two recent AI-related announcements by The L Suite. On May 6th, the company launched Lloyd, a new community-powered AI tool for in-house legal teams . Then on May 12th, The L Suite was featured as a connector in Anthropic’s Claude for the Legal Industry launch . That initiative connects Claude to the tools lawyers trust across drafting, research, contract management, e-discovery, and data rooms. It also marks the first time The L Suite’s peer intelligence has been made available outside its private member platform, The Braintrust .

About The L Suite

The L Suite is the premier peer community for 2,500 General Counsels and their teams. Founded in 2015, the community is powered by a purpose-built AI platform, 300+ curated events annually across the US and Europe, and a member experience designed to connect forward-thinking leaders with the collective intelligence that sharpens decisions and accelerates impact.