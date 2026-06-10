Check-Cap Presents MBody AI Robotics Platform at Planet MicroCap and Northland Growth Conferences in June 2026





ISFIYA, Israel and LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check-Cap Ltd. (“Check-Cap” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: $MBAI) today announced that John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of MBody AI Corp. (“MBody AI”), will present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. Mr. Fowler will also participate virtually at the Northland Growth Conference on June 23, 2026.

MBody AI is an AI-as-a-Service enterprise robotics company that is party to a proposed business combination with the Company.

To access the live Planet MicroCap webcast, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Management will also be conducting investor meetings at the conference on June 17-18. If you would like to schedule a 1x1 investor meeting with MBody AI, and attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 investor conference, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER. Meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 investor conference website is available here: HOME PAGE. Alternatively, you may also call or email Lytham Partners at 602-889-9700, or mbai@lythampartners.com.

Northland Growth Conference:

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Format: Virtual one-on-one investor meetings





Management is scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your Northland representative.

The participation comes as the proposed business combination between Check-Cap and MBody AI continues to advance. On April 30, 2026, Check-Cap reported that Nasdaq had completed its initial review of the listing application submitted in connection with the merger, and that the Company had responded to all questions in the Supplemental Information Request Form. The application, originally submitted on February 24, 2026, represents one of the final steps in Nasdaq’s initial listing review. Any Nasdaq listing and the commencement of trading remain subject to Nasdaq approval and are not assured.

The merger has been approved by shareholders of both companies. The proposed business combination between Check-Cap Ltd. and MBody AI Corp. and closing remains on track, subject to customary closing conditions.

“We are pleased to participate in the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas conference,” said John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of MBody AI. “We look forward to meeting investors and discussing MBody AI’s business and the proposed combination with Check-Cap.”

“Our participation reflects the continued progress of the proposed combination with MBody AI,” said David Loniti, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Check-Cap. “We remain focused on completing the transaction, subject to customary closing conditions and required approvals.”

Learn more about MBody AI at: ir.mbody.ai

About Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a technology company executing a strategic transformation through its shareholder-approved merger with MBody AI. Upon completion, Check-Cap expects to become a publicly traded leader in embodied artificial intelligence, delivering enterprise-grade AI orchestration for robotic systems across hospitality, healthcare, logistics, and data center operations.

About MBody AI Corp.

MBody AI is an embodied artificial intelligence company building the autonomous workforce of the future. Its proprietary, hardware-agnostic MBody AI Orchestrator platform delivers real-time data intelligence and AI-driven performance insights for robotic fleets, with capabilities spanning deployment optimization, predictive maintenance, and full-fleet coordination. MBody AI serves Fortune 500 enterprises and blue-chip customers across multiple industry verticals. For more information, visit www.mbody.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements made in graphics, images, headlines, and other visual elements of this release, including any references or imagery suggesting a future Nasdaq listing. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which include, among others, statements regarding the completion and timing of the merger with MBody AI, the anticipated Nasdaq listing and commencement of trading, the Company’s ability to maintain continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the expected benefits of the merger, MBody AI’s technology roadmap and commercial scaling, the Company’s beliefs about market and technology trends, the anticipated growth of the embodied AI market, the future operations and positioning of the combined company, the anticipated use or non-use of the equity line of credit facility with ARC Group International Inc., the expected timeline for closing the merger, the Company’s expected eligibility to file a registration statement on Form F-3 utilizing the baby shelf instructions, and the Company’s ability to access the public capital markets thereunder. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the satisfaction of closing conditions, the ability to complete the merger on the anticipated timeline or at all, the ability to receive Nasdaq approval of the Company’s initial listing application, satisfy all initial listing requirements, and commence trading on Nasdaq, none of which is assured, integration risks, customer concentration risks, market conditions, the Company’s ability to satisfy the eligibility requirements for Form F-3 (including the baby shelf instructions) and limitations on the amount of securities that may be sold thereunder, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the Company will receive Nasdaq approval or that trading on Nasdaq will commence on the anticipated timeline or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Quick Facts

Event 1: Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub Date / Time: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time Location: Bellagio Resort & Hotel, Las Vegas, NV Format: Live webcast available; in-person 1x1 investor meetings June 17-18 Event 2: Northland Growth Conference Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Location:

Virtual Format:

Virtual 1x1 investor meetings Issuer / Ticker: Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: $MBAI) Transaction: Shareholder-approved business combination with MBody AI; on track to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions



Investor Relations Contact and Media Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700

Investor Relations: ir@mbody.ai

Media Contact:

Core IR

ir@mbody.ai



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/377e1f89-3feb-49cc-adb8-8fa6f80334b4