Birchtech Announces Promotion of Jim Trettel to Chief Operating Officer

CORSICANA, Texas, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) (“Birchtech” or the “Company”), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced the promotion of Jim Trettel to Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Trettel joined the Company in 2014 and prior to his promotion served as the Company’s Executive Vice President of Operations playing a pivotal role in the early commercialization of Birchtech’s legacy SEA technology.

Mr. Trettel possesses 36 years of experience in the dry bulk material-handling industry, including project management and engineering on numerous multimillion-dollar turnkey contracts. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Trettel oversees Birchtech’s corporate operations spanning financial and administrative functions to technical in-field systems. He develops and refines critical operations for both the Company’s clean air and clean water technologies and designs proprietary equipment across Birchtech’s business segments. In addition, Mr. Trettel oversees the Company’s Design Center operations and staff, actively collaborating with Birchtech’s research and development experts to continuously improve processes and system design.

Prior to joining Birchtech, Mr. Trettel served for 21 years in senior leadership roles at sales, systems, and engineering organizations specializing in bulk material handling, where he oversaw day-to-day operations across a wide variety of industry sectors, including coal-fired utilities. His extensive field experience and technical leadership have given him deep familiarity with Birchtech’s operations, systems, and strategic priorities.

Mr. Trettel graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Grove City College.

Management Commentary

“Jim has been an integral part of Birchtech’s operational success for many years, and his promotion to Chief Operating Officer reflects the critical role he plays in advancing our Company,” said Richard MacPherson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Birchtech. “Jim’s deep technical expertise, hands-on engineering leadership, and unwavering commitment to operational excellence have been instrumental in scaling both our air and water treatment platforms. His ability to design proprietary equipment, refine our operations across both clean air and clean water technologies, and lead our R&D and Design Center teams has positioned Birchtech for the next phase of growth. As we continue to expand our platforms and bring new solutions to market, Jim’s leadership will be central to executing on our growth strategy and delivering long-term value for my fellow shareholders.”

Trettel added: “I am honored to take on this expanded role at such an exciting time for Birchtech. Our team has built an exceptional foundation across both our clean air and clean water platforms, and I look forward to continuing to refine our operations and work alongside our R&D experts and Design Center staff to deliver best-in-class solutions for our customers. I am grateful to Rick and the broader Birchtech team for their confidence, and I am committed to building on our momentum as we capture the significant opportunities ahead in both air and water treatment markets.”

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and SEA disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on removing contaminants, including ‘forever chemicals’ such as PFAS, from potable water and industrial wastewater. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group – MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

BCHT@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us