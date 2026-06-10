Ascencio announces the successful completion of its €15 million capital increase as part of the financing of the acquisition of the “Espace Shopping Hydrion” retail park

As previously announced today in a press release, Ascencio (the “Company”) has launched a capital increase in cash within the limits of the authorised capital via an accelerated bookbuilding process mainly with qualified investors, with a waiver of the preferential subscription rights of existing shareholders.

Ascencio, listed on Euronext Brussels, confirms that it has successfully placed 311,203 new shares, corresponding to 4.72% of the existing shares prior to the capital increase, at an issue price of €48.20 per new share through an accelerated private placement.

The capital increase raised gross proceeds of approximately €15 million and was met with strong investor demand.

The issue price represents a discount of 4.93% compared to the closing price of Ascencio shares prior to the announcement of the capital increase, i.e. €50.70 per share.

This capital increase is part of the financing strategy put in place for the acquisition of the "Espace Shopping Hydrion" retail park in Arlon (Belgium), finalised and announced today (10 June 2026). It will enable Ascencio to participate in the financing of this transaction while maintaining the solidity of its balance sheet structure and keeping its debt ratio under control, which now stands at between 46% and 47%.

The combined impact of the acquisition and its financing structure is expected to contribute positively to Ascencio’s EPRA Earnings, with annual accretion estimated around €0.06 per share.

Carl Mestdagh, Patronale Life and Belfius Insurance (the "major reference shareholders") have contributed to the success of the transaction through their support in the capital increase. Indeed, their participation amounts to €8,366,941.60 in total, in accordance with their subscription commitments and the allocations guaranteed in this context, as described in the press release published earlier today.

Following the issue of the new shares, the total number of outstanding shares of the Company will increase by 311,203 to 6,907,188 ordinary shares.

The new shares will be issued with coupon no. 24 and subsequent coupons attached. The new shares will therefore entitle holders to participate in profits from 1 October 2025.

As part of the capital increase, trading in Ascencio shares has been temporarily suspended and will resume today (10 June 2026) after publication of this press release.

It is expected that the new shares will be admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels immediately following their issue, which is expected to occur on or around 12 June 2026 (the "Settlement Date"). The Company will submit an application to Euronext Brussels for the admission to trading of the new shares to be issued as a result of the capital increase, in accordance with the prospectus exemption provided for in Article 1.5(a) of the Prospectus Regulation. The new shares will be issued in accordance with Belgian law and are ordinary shares representing capital.

Ascencio and the main reference shareholders have undertaken, subject to customary exceptions, not, for a period of 90 days from the Settlement Date, without the prior written consent of the Joint Global Coordinators, to issue, offer or transfer shares in the Company or securities giving access to the share capital of the Company.

Belfius Bank NV/SA in collaboration with Kepler Cheuvreux SA and KBC Securities NV acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

Vincent H. Querton, CEO of Ascencio:

“This successful capital increase is a strong signal of investor confidence in Ascencio. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we continue to write the Ascencio story with energy and passion. True to our values, we are moving forward with conviction to strengthen our portfolio, preserve our financial strength and create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

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