Robinson Helicopter Company Named One of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces in Manufacturing 2026

TORRANCE, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the world's leading manufacturer of light civil helicopters, has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Manufacturing 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. The honor places Robinson among the top manufacturing employers in the United States, based on one of the nation's largest independent employee studies.

"This recognition is a testament to the people who show up every day at our Torrance facility and put their hearts into building the most reliable, hardworking helicopters in the world," said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. "At Robinson, we don't just build aircraft, we build careers, and this award reflects the hard work and mutual respect that has defined this company for more than 50 years."

Since its founding in 1973 by Frank Robinson, RHC has operated by a set of core values that guides every aspect of its business: Safety, Integrity, Dependability, Respect, Self-Reliance and Trailblazers. These aren't just words on the wall in our factory, they are the principles that have created an environment where employees thrive, innovate, and choose to build lasting careers.

One of the most remarkable reflections of Robinson's workplace culture is the extraordinary tenure of its employees. Many team members have been with the company for 20, 30, and even 40 years, a rarity in today's manufacturing landscape. This longevity speaks volumes about the environment Robinson has created: one that offers not just a job, but long-term growth, professional satisfaction, and a genuine sense of purpose.

"When employees stay for decades, it says something profound about a company," said Smith. "It means people feel respected and inspired. It means they see a future here. That's the Robinson difference, and it's why this Newsweek recognition means so much to all of us."

Headquartered at Torrance Airport, California, Robinson Helicopter Company operates a vertically integrated facility, performing all aspects of helicopter production in-house, from engineering, designing and machining to assembling, painting, inspecting, and flight testing. The company manufactures 85% of its own parts on-site, creating a level of self-reliance that gives Robinson the ability to control both costs and quality at every stage of production. This integrated approach is not only a competitive advantage, but also a source of pride for the skilled workforce building each aircraft.

With more than 1,200 employees, Robinson has delivered nearly 15,000 aircraft worldwide and maintains a global network of over 300 Service Centers and 100 Dealers across 50 countries. The company currently produces three helicopter models, the two-seat R22, the four-seat R44, and the five-seat R66 and the forthcoming 10-seat R88. The company recently announced the Robinson Unmanned division, engineering and manufacturing small unmanned aerial systems and unmanned R44 and R66 helicopters.

About the Award

Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces in Manufacturing 2026 is produced in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group.

The ranking considered only manufacturing employers with 1,000 or more employees. The award is based on more than 869,000 company reviews collected from over 442,000 employees across the U.S. manufacturing sector. The study evaluates companies based on 52 drivers of employee satisfaction spanning 10 categories of employee satisfaction, including Mental Well-Being, Working Environment, Corporate Culture, Compensation & Benefits, Job Security & Stability, and Culture & Belonging.



Companies cannot apply, register, or pay to be included on the list ; recognition is earned entirely through independent employee feedback, third-party data analysis by HR analytics firm Aniline.ai covering more than 37 million data points, and rigorous editorial review by the Newsweek rankings team.

ROBINSON HELICOPTER COMPANY

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient manned and unmanned helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit www.robinsonheli.com and www.robinsonunmanned.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Robyn E. Eagles

Robyn.eagles@robinsonheli.com

323-547-5102

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c7db66a-9f8c-4553-9fa9-b65dedbe0503