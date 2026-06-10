Opensity Solution’s CHRO to Speak at SHRM26

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opensity Solutions, the leading tech-enabled managed services organization supporting legal, financial and professional services firms, today announced that Chief Human Resources Officer Kathleen Pearson will speak on an Executive Insights panel at the SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2026, taking place June 15-19 in Orlando, Florida.

Pearson will join fellow HR leaders Chris Courneen, Senior Vice President – Human Resources, MSI, and Brian Dickens, CHRO, University of Tennessee System, for “HR Executive Insights: A CHRO’s View on Owning the Digital Workforce, Operationalizing Generative and Agentic AI, and the Future of Work.” This session will take place on Wednesday, June 17, from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. EDT.

In this session, the panelists will share how they have deployed AI to drive real business impact and why the next wave of value is coming from agentic solutions. The discussion begins with a practical look at what these systems can do today, followed by how they are reshaping workforce strategy, organizational design and HR’s role as the supervisor of human employees and agentic solutions that are redefining work itself.

“In many organizations, AI has moved past the ‘lab experiment’ phase. The real challenge now is how we govern it, how we scale it and how we redesign work so humans and digital teammates can do their best work together,” says Pearson. “As HR executives, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of work by leading from the front of the wave, not the back of it.”

Pearson brings to the discussion more than two decades of experience leading organizational design, large-scale operations buildouts, talent development and cultural transformation inside law firms and professional services organizations.

For more information on SHRM26, visit https://annual.shrm.org.

About Opensity Solutions

Opensity Solutions is the largest tech‑enabled managed services organization serving leading corporations, law firms, financial institutions and professional services firms. Opensity provides integrated operational platforms, automation and advisory services that enable clients to modernize operating models, reduce cost and accelerate growth. Their capabilities include IT and technology solutions, document processing and administrative support, marketing and communications, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, consulting and hospitality and facilities services. For more information, visit opensitysolutions.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Opensity

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

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