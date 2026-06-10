JenaValve Appoints Matt Bacso as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JenaValve Technology, Inc., developer and manufacturer of the Trilogy® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) System, today announced the appointment of Matt Bacso, as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 8, 2026. Matt will lead the company’s financial organization and capital markets activities as JenaValve advances its U.S. commercial launch of the Trilogy System for high risk, symptomatic, severe aortic regurgitation (ssAR). His appointment further strengthens the company’s executive leadership team during a pivotal period of organizational growth and commercial expansion in the United States.

Matt brings more than 15 years of investor relations, strategic finance, and business operations experience in the medical technology industry. Most recently, Matt served as VP of Investor Relations & Business Operations at Procept BioRobotics where he led investor communications, enterprise-wide financial strategy, and commercial planning as the company scaled from less than $30 million to approximately $400 million in revenue. He oversaw budgeting, forecasting, capital allocation, and long-range planning while building trusted relationships across the med-tech investor community.

Prior to Procept BioRobotics, Matt served as Managing Director at Gilmartin Group, a healthcare-focused strategic advisory firm, where he advised medical device executives on capital markets strategy and investor communications, including serving as a strategic advisor to JenaValve. He also previously worked in equity research at Piper Sandler and William Blair. He holds a Finance degree from The Ohio State University and completed the CFA Program in 2014.

“Matt’s appointment is a significant addition to our executive team as JenaValve enters this next phase,” said John Kilcoyne, Chief Executive Officer of JenaValve. “Having previously worked with Matt, I have seen firsthand the depth of his financial expertise, his leadership within the medtech space, and his ability to communicate complex stories to investors with clarity and conviction. His knowledge of JenaValve, our mission, and the enormous opportunity in the AR space means he arrives ready to contribute from day one. I look forward to partnering with him as we build the financial foundation to support our commercial expansion and ongoing clinical programs.”

“I am thrilled to join JenaValve as Chief Financial Officer,” said Matt Bacso, CFO of JenaValve. “Having had the opportunity to follow JenaValve’s journey closely, I have long believed in the transformative potential of the Trilogy System for patients with aortic regurgitation. As part of the leadership team advancing this mission, the opportunity ahead is both meaningful and significant. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to continue to build the foundation for JenaValve’s long-term growth.”

About the Trilogy™ THV System

The Trilogy THV System is the first and only transcatheter heart valve in the United States indicated for native, symptomatic, severe aortic regurgitation (AR) in patients who are judged by a Heart Team to be at high or greater risk for surgical aortic valve replacement. The Trilogy THV System received CE Mark in 2021, and has now been used in more than 1,000 commercial procedures in Europe.

The Trilogy System was purpose-built to address the unique anatomical challenges of aortic regurgitation. Unlike conventional TAVR valves that rely on annular calcification for anchoring — which is typically absent in AR patients — the Trilogy System features three proprietary radiopaque locators that attach directly to the native aortic leaflets, enabling secure and stable implantation even in the absence of calcium. The locators also provide commissural alignment for precise valve positioning and ensure a reliable seal to minimize paravalvular regurgitation. The system’s large, open-cell nitinol frame is designed to preserve future coronary access.

About JenaValve

JenaValve Technology, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative THV solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from heart valve disease. The Company's Trilogy THV System is a TAVR system designed to treat patients with symptomatic, severe AR, and symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis (AS) who are at high surgical risk. The Trilogy THV System has regulatory approvals in the United States and Europe for its intended use, and reflects JenaValve’s focus on addressing unmet clinical needs in aortic valve disease, including aortic regurgitation.

JenaValve is headquartered in Irvine, California, with additional locations in Leeds, United Kingdom, and Munich, Germany.

JenaValve is backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Andera Partners, Valiance Life Sciences, Rosetta Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Legend Capital, NeoMed Management, RMM, VI Partners, Pictet Alternative Advisors SA, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Innovatus Capital Partners, and Peijia Medical Limited.

Additional information is available at www.jenavalve.com.

JenaValve Contact:

Daniel Sun

dsun@jenavalve.com

Investor Contacts:

Marissa Bych or Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group LLC

Webb@Gilmartinir.com