ICG PLC (the “Company”)

10 June 2026

Cancellation of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that on 10 June 2026, it cancelled 12,116,794 ordinary shares of £0.2625 each (“Ordinary Shares”) previously held in Treasury.

Following the above cancellation, the Company has 282,259,197 Ordinary Shares in issue, 6,455,343 Ordinary Non-Voting shares in issue, and no Ordinary Shares or Ordinary Non-Voting Shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 282,259,197.

The above figure 282,259,197 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510