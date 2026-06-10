Schleich® Champions Play-Based Learning with New Educational Resource and Endless Open-Ended Play Experiences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long celebrated as a trusted companion in children’s educational play, schleich® is taking its commitment to play-based learning to the next level with the launch of an all-new content hub, an educational resource designed to meaningfully engage parents, early educators, and children alike with play-based activities, learning-centered product suggestions, and endless inspiration for the home and classroom. Rooted in the belief that play helps children develop important cognitive, social, and creative skills, the content hub will act as a go-to resource where curiosity sparks, imagination grows, and play becomes a chance to learn while having fun.

“At schleich®, we’re committed to arming parents, caregivers, and early educators with the tools they need to let kids’ imaginations run free, and to learn limitlessly along the way,” says David Albert, President, North America at schleich®. “Our new content hub elevates schleich® from an imaginative toy company to a learning-based play company, where free play is supported with resources, encouraged by play experts, and celebrated by all.”

For years, schleich® has been recognized by leading industry tastemakers, including the Toy Book, Vogue, and Good Housekeeping, for its play patterns that consistently spark imaginative play experiences and encourage children to explore the wonders of the world around them with its realistically detailed figurines and playsets. Now, through its content hub, schleich® builds on its longstanding dedication to the early education of kids by combining tactile, open-ended toys with accessible digital resources - and in-person experiences via its Flagship Events and partnerships with zoos and museums - seamlessly integrating playful learning moments into everyday life.

Blending professional-grade educational insights with schleich®’s signature whimsy, the new content hub is a vibrant, digital destination designed by the play experts at schleich®, with endless input from its core community of playful parents and fans, to support play-based learning around Science & STEM, Geography & Habitats, Literacy and Storytelling, and Emotional & Social Learning. From immersive wildlife adventures and imaginative storytelling prompts to hands-on games that teach geography, ecosystems, and animal behavior, each resource is thoughtfully designed to support children’s cognitive and emotional development, all while keeping play at the center.

Kelli Masilun, Sr. Director of North American Marketing at schleich®, says “The content hub wasn’t designed to provide structured programming or scheduled entertainment for kids. It was built to show how meaningful learning happens naturally through simple and free play, and to give parents (like myself!) practical ways to support that development every day.”

Schleich® will continue adding valuable resources for parents and educators to the hub, offering recommendations on educational toys for children, including the best STEM toys, toys that support social and emotional learning, and sensory play toys, as well as at-home and classroom activities for play-based learning curricula. Parents can also use the hub to shop for toys by learning style, making it easier to tailor inspiration to their child’s educational or developmental needs.

The schleich® content hub can be found at https://us.schleich-s.com/pages/play-and-learning. For more information, visit schleich’s website, or on social on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest.

About schleich®:

Schleich is one of Germany’s leading toy manufacturers and one of the world’s most recognized brands for high-quality, detailed, and authentic figurines. Founded by Friedrich Schleich in 1935, the company has long stood for durable quality and has inspired generations of children to engage in free play and imaginative storytelling. At the same time, Schleich figurines enjoy a strong reputation among collectors. Today, Schleich figurines and playsets are available in more than 60 countries, underscoring Schleich’s strong international market position. The suitability of Schleich figurines for creative, open-ended play is also scientifically proven: according to a study by the University of Koblenz, 89% of surveyed parents consider them particularly effective in fostering children’s imagination.

Contact:

Marissa Lambert

Litzky PR

mlambert@litzkypr.com