Cint Report Shows More Than Half of U.S. Consumers Do Not Plan to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint , the global technology company behind continuous research and media measurement, released new research examining U.S. consumer sentiment, viewing habits and brand impact ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The report, Goals, Gaps, and Global Reach: A Data-Driven Deep Dive into Fan Engagement, Viewing Habits, and Brand Impact for the 2026 FIFA World Cup , is based on a February 2026 survey of U.S. consumers conducted through the Cint Exchange. The findings show that while the tournament is expected to be one of the world’s biggest sporting events, many U.S. consumers remain unlikely to watch, engage with or act on World Cup advertising and sponsorships.

More than half of respondents, 51%, said they do not plan to watch any of the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, this marks a slight improvement from the 2022 tournament, when 58% of respondents said they did not watch any World Cup games. The research also found that 24% of respondents expect to watch World Cup matches primarily or exclusively through streaming services, compared with just 8% who expect to watch primarily or exclusively through traditional broadcast or cable TV.

Key findings from Cint’s FIFA World Cup 2026 report include:

51% of U.S. respondents do not plan to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026.

41% do not consider themselves active soccer fans, while only 9% identify as very active fans.

24% expect to watch World Cup matches primarily or exclusively through streaming, compared with 8% through traditional broadcast or cable TV.

63% are not very likely or not at all likely to adjust their schedules to watch important World Cup matches live.

52% are unlikely to consider purchasing products or services advertised during World Cup broadcasts.

26% agree that a primary sponsor’s involvement in the FIFA World Cup 2026 makes them more likely to choose that brand over a competitor.

“Major live sports events can offer brands meaningful reach, but reach alone does not guarantee engagement or impact,” said Laura Manning, SVP of Measurement, at Cint. “Our World Cup research shows that advertisers and sponsors need to understand how consumers are actually watching, what captures their attention, and whether campaign exposure is influencing sentiment or purchase behavior. For brands investing in major cultural moments, real-time research and measurement are essential to understanding what is resonating.”

The findings suggest that World Cup advertising and sponsorship exposure may not be enough on its own to drive consumer action. With many respondents unlikely to rewatch, discuss, or purchase products based on World Cup ads, brands may need to better understand how audiences are engaging with tournament coverage and whether those moments are influencing awareness, sentiment, or behavior.

To read the full report, Goals, Gaps, and Global Reach: A Data-Driven Deep Dive into Fan Engagement, Viewing Habits, and Brand Impact for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, visit https://www.cint.com/knowledge-center/world-cup-goals-gaps-and-global-reach/ .

About Cint

Cint is the technology foundation for continuous research and measurement. With a global footprint and programmatic access to hundreds of millions of consumers across 130+ countries, Cint connects researchers, advertisers, and brands to reliable data from the world’s largest network of high-quality sources. Researchers can collect human and advanced data at speed. Advertisers and their partners can measure campaign effectiveness at scale. Brands can move from insight to action with clarity. By operating the connective layer between asking questions and measuring advertising outcomes, Cint enables organizations to move faster and make confident business decisions. At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT).

Media Contact

Kite Hill for Cint

cint@kitehillpr.com