NeoSapien Acquires AirBar® Brand Assets and Evolves the Legendary Touchscreen Solution for Modern MacBooks

MIAMI, FL, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoSapien, Inc., creator of the new LapTouch™ device and longtime AirBar® distributor, today announced the acquisition of AirBar® brand assets, including US trademark rights and remaining inventory associated with the iconic infrared touchscreen accessory.

Originally developed by Neonode in 2016, AirBar® became internationally recognized for pioneering the first infrared touch technology that added touchscreen functionality to traditional laptops. The product received widespread media attention from outlets including Unbox Therapy, CNET, TIME, and The Wall Street Journal, helping introduce millions of consumers to optical touch interaction.

Now, NeoSapien is bringing back the technology in an enhanced, new design for modern Apple MacBooks.

The company is introducing LapTouch™, a next-generation evolution of the AirBar concept designed specifically for MacBook devices. The new platform combines infrared multi-touch technology with new Air-Touch™ capabilities, enabling contactless (mid-air) interaction without needing to touch the screen.

“AirBar proved there was strong demand for adding touchscreen interaction to non-touch laptops in the Windows market,” said Phillip Cantore, Founder & CEO of NeoSapien, Inc. “We saw an opportunity to evolve this technology into a new generation of interaction for MacBook users. We’re very grateful to Neonode for pioneering this original technology and laying the foundation that allowed us to engineer this next evolution for modern MacBooks.”

Unlike translucent screen overlays or bulky external displays, LapTouch™ is designed to seamlessly integrate with the MacBook to preserve its minimalist form factor while adding infrared touch and gesture-based functionality through its precision optical sensing system.

New features include:

• Multi-touch support for modern MacOS

• Air-Touch™ (mid-air) gesture interaction

• No screen overlay required

• New design allows MacBooks to close normally (without removing the device)

NeoSapien also confirmed it has secured remaining inventory and components related to the legacy AirBar® product line while continuing development of next-generation hardware and software integrations.

The company plans to launch the first LapTouch™ systems in 2026 through a public crowdfunding campaign and direct online sales.

For updates and early access information, visit: https://laptouch.io

NeoSapien, Inc. and LapTouch™ are not affiliated with or endorsed by Apple Inc. or Neonode Technologies AB.