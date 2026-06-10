Manatt Continues Growth of Corporate Practice With Addition of Capital Markets and M&A Partner in New York

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of Partner Matthew (Matt) Ogurick to the Firm’s M&A, Private Equity, Capital Markets and Finance practice. Ogurick has a broad corporate and securities practice centered on capital markets transactions, strengthening Manatt’s growing financial services and corporate capabilities in New York and across the country.

“Matt provides even more depth to our national corporate team at a time of continued demand for sophisticated transactional and capital markets counsel,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna L. Wilson. “His experience advising on complex financings and strategic transactions—combined with his work across the sectors in which we focus—further enhances our ability to deliver integrated, forward-looking solutions to clients across industries.”

With over 20 years of experience, Ogurick adds to the Firm’s cross-industry offerings across financial services, health care, entertainment, technology, consumer, real estate and energy, with a practice focused on IPOs, complex financings, SPAC and de-SPAC deals, SEC, Nasdaq and NYSE listings and compliance, outside corporate and securities counsel to listed companies, opportunity zone fund formation, superfund land acquisitions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and corporate governance. He is also widely recognized for his work on equity lines of credit (ELOCs) and private investments in public equity (PIPE) financings and has authored numerous articles and a legal treatise on the subject.

“Matt is a highly versatile transactions lawyer with a strong command of the capital markets landscape, from complex financings to IPOs, de-SPAC transactions and equity lines,” said Partner Scott Schwartz, leader of Manatt’s M&A, Private Equity, Capital Markets and Finance practice. “He brings a commercial, solutions-oriented mindset that aligns well with our multidisciplinary model and will be an immediate asset to our clients navigating evolving market conditions.”

Ogurick specifically works with public and private companies based in the United States and has extensive international experience having worked with clients based in Europe, Asia and Latin America, including operating entities, private equity firms, venture capital funds, family offices and other investors across a full spectrum of corporate and securities matters.

“Manatt’s integrated approach and growing corporate platform present an exciting opportunity to help clients navigate increasingly complex transactions across markets and industries,” said Ogurick. “I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across the Firm to deliver strategic, business-focused counsel that supports clients’ long-term growth.”

Ogurick is the latest addition to Manatt’s expanding bench of professionals across transactional and financial services, including Partner Ivor Wolk, who also joined the New York office and brings private funds, fintech, alternative investment and regulatory experience; Partner Gianna Ravenscroft, who counsels clients on banking, fintech, nonbank lending and consumer financial services; Partner Peter Tsirigotis, who focuses on fund formation, investment management, securities and financial services regulation; and National Advisor Michael Moody, who brings significant health care financial services leadership experience.

Ogurick earned his J.D. from Boston College Law School and A.B. from Hobart College.

About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento and Silicon Valley), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston, the Firm represents sophisticated clients—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

CONTACT:

Samuel Eisele 212.704.1998

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP