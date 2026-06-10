Willo Products Company Promotes Brian Foss to Chief Product Officer

DECATUR, Ala., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willo Products Company LLC, the trusted leader in the design, engineering, and sale of innovative detention locking systems and maintenance services, announced the promotion of Brian Foss to Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Foss will oversee new product innovation and accelerate development efforts across the company’s growing portfolio of correctional locking and safety solutions.

Foss has been the driving force behind many of Willo Products’ most successful innovations, including the Willo Wedge®, transforming the safety of door and lock security in correctional facilities across the United States. Under his leadership, Willo Products has continued to develop practical, field-tested solutions that address real-world challenges faced by correctional officers and facility administrators.

“Brian’s passion for innovation, deep understanding of correctional operations, and relentless focus on improving safety and security have made him an invaluable leader within our organization,” said Russell Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and President of Willo Products. “His promotion reflects both his past achievements and the tremendous impact he will continue to have on the future of our company and the correctional industry.”

Throughout his tenure, Foss has led the development of several industry-leading, patented product advancements in tamper-resistant lock security. Recently, he led the development of additional patent-pending features such as the LatchGuard and Interlocking Cover that address new tampering challenges facilities are faced with, as well as the development of a new product called the Wedge Slim, a purpose-built solution engineered specifically for new construction projects and modern correctional facility designs.

As Chief Product Officer, Foss will continue to be a driving force behind Willo Products’ mission to create innovative solutions that improve safety and security for both correctional officers and incarcerated individuals. His focus will include advancing technologies for sliding door and swing door locking solutions, addressing critical safety concerns while helping facilities operate more effectively and securely.

“Every product we develop starts with a simple question: How can we make correctional facilities safer?” said Foss. “The opportunity to work alongside our customers, architects, and industry partners has given us valuable insight into the challenges they face every day. I’m honored to take on this new role and continue developing innovative solutions that protect staff and residents, enhance facility operations, and improve outcomes across the correctional industry.”

Under Foss’s leadership, Willo Products plans to accelerate product development efforts, expand its portfolio of security solutions, and strengthen partnerships with correctional agencies globally. The company remains committed to delivering innovative, reliable products that help correctional facilities solve complex safety challenges while supporting the men and women who work on the front lines every day.

About Willo Products Company:

Founded in 1945, Willo Products provides innovative, high-quality, engineered solutions and services for the detention industry that improve the security and safety environment within correctional facilities, protecting the lives of the residents and staff. Today, Willo’s products and services are used in more than [1,500] detention facilities throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and various countries. The company provides new locking device upgrades and retrofits, control solutions, and The Willo Wedge (the industry’s only patented locking system) to Municipal/County, State, Federal, and Private facilities. Willo also provides replacement parts and maintenance service solutions.

Press Contact: Jamie Britnell

Phone number: 256-353-7161

Email: jbritnell@willoproducts.com

For more information about the Willo Wedge family of products, visit www.willoproducts.com/wedge