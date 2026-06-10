Vasco Audience Named “Parent Communication Solution of the Year” Amid Ongoing Commitment to Closing the Education Communication Gap

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasco Electronics , a global leader in translation technology, today announced that its innovative multilingual communication platform, Vasco Audience , has been selected as the winner of the “Parent Communication Solution of the Year” award in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

EdTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market. This year marked the award program’s most competitive field yet, drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries.

As school districts worldwide navigate increasingly diverse student populations, addressing these language barriers has become one of the most critical hurdles to achieving true academic equity and robust family engagement.

Vasco Electronics addresses this challenge by providing schools and districts with Vasco Audience – a browser-based, real-time, AI-driven platform that delivers highly accurate translations and live transcriptions in more than 50 languages. Powered by proprietary technology, the software processes spoken language in real time, breaking speech into contextual blocks to preserve true meaning rather than relying on literal, word-for-word translation. This ensures the text and audio naturally track a presenter's pace during live group settings.

"True educational equity requires every parent and student to have a voice at the table, regardless of their native language,” said Maciej Góralski, founder and CEO of Vasco Electronics. “Vasco Audience was engineered to remove the friction from school-to-home communication so orientations, parent-teacher conferences, and other necessary updates are accessible to all families."

The service requires no software installations, app downloads, or complex IT onboarding. Instead, schools simply generate a QR code or session ID, allowing an unlimited number of participants to join instantly from their own devices to access live subtitles, audio, or post-event transcripts. From parent-teacher conferences and school board meetings to back-to-school nights and enrollment orientations, families can seamlessly follow along and stay engaged in their native language. The platform also utilizes a flexible pay-as-you-go model, eliminating monthly subscriptions and offering a scalable, financially sustainable alternative to traditional human interpretation for school districts. Additionally, schools can customize the solution with dedicated glossaries to ensure precise translation of specialized educational terminology and district-specific fields.

“Vasco’s real-time, multilingual tool makes communication more inclusive, transparent and accessible. Clear and effective communication is essential for fostering strong family and community engagement in schools, but over 20% of U.S. students speak a language other than English. This language barrier is one of the biggest hurdles to academic equity and parent engagement,” said Steve Johansson, managing director of EdTech Breakthrough. “Vasco Audience is a game-changer for schools looking to ensure every parent is included in the dialogue, ultimately helping students succeed in a more connected, supportive environment.”

This award win comes on the heels of Vasco's recent partnership with Second Mile Education , aimed at fostering inclusive school communities and strengthening parent-teacher communication in multilingual environments. As part of the initial rollout, Vasco donated its translation devices to several schools in Florida to bridge language gaps between educators and families. Following the early success of these programs, Vasco is expanding its donations to additional schools nationwide, broadening access to advanced communication tools for underserved, multilingual student populations.

For more information about Vasco and how it is transforming school communication, visit www.vasco-translator.com/business/education .

About Vasco Electronics

With a mission of providing everyone with a tool to communicate, Vasco Electronics has been a leader in manufacturing innovative translation technology for nearly 20 years. The latest devices from Vasco Electronics allow people from different countries and cultures to not only speak to each other but also communicate effectively and accurately, transcending language barriers. Vasco Electronics can be found around the world in 26 countries and 4 continents.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .