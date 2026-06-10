Synoptic Data Receives SOC 2 Type 1 Report, Reaffirming Its Commitment to Data Security and Trust

FAIRFAX, Va., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synoptic Data, a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) operating the world’s largest real-time weather and environmental data platform, announced today the successful completion of its SOC 2® Type 1 examination, conducted by FinAuditCPA PLLC in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) is a voluntary, yet formal audit-based statement about the design and suitability of a company’s security controls. This examination evaluated the design of controls within Synoptic’s Weather API Services against the five core Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy.

Why This Matters

Data is at the center of everything Synoptic does. Our customers rely on weather data to make decisions that affect people’s lives and livelihoods. That responsibility doesn’t end with simply providing access to quality controlled data. It extends to all processes, including how we collect, store, transmit, and protect that data.

Security is not a checkbox. It is an ongoing commitment and one that requires real investment, internal discipline, and external accountability. The SOC 2 examination demanded that we thoroughly inspect our systems, document our controls, and subject both to rigorous independent review. That is precisely what we did, and we are proud of the outcome.

We pursued this examination not because it was required of us, but because our customers deserve to work with a data provider that holds itself to a verifiable standard. When a customer integrates Synoptic’s Weather API into a critical application, they need confidence that the underlying platform is built and operated responsibly. This report provides that confidence in a standardized, auditable form.

“Our customers trust us with their data infrastructure. That trust has to be earned and demonstrated, not assumed. Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 is a concrete way to demonstrate to our customers that we take this responsibility seriously, and it lays the foundation for the continued security work ahead, ” states Ashish Raval, president and CEO of Synoptic.

About the Examination

The SOC 2 framework, developed by the AICPA, is the industry standard for evaluating the controls of technology service organizations. A Type 1 report assesses whether a service organization’s controls are suitably designed at a specific point in time. Synoptic’s examination covered the full breadth of the Trust Services Criteria:

Security — Protection of system resources against unauthorized access.

Availability — Systems are available for operation and use as committed.

Confidentiality — Information designated as confidential is protected.

Processing Integrity — System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely, and authorized.

Privacy — Personal information is collected, used, retained, and disclosed in conformity with commitments.





Looking Ahead

The Type 1 report marks the beginning of Synoptic’s formal SOC 2 journey, not the end. The company is committed to pursuing a Type 2 examination, which evaluates not only the design but the operating effectiveness of controls over an extended period. This ongoing commitment reflects Synoptic’s belief that security is a continuous practice, one that must be maintained, tested, and improved as systems and threats evolve.

Customers who require access to the SOC 2 report for their own compliance and vendor management purposes may contact Synoptic directly.