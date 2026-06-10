Form 10 Group and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Precision IT Logistics and Managed Services to the Public Sector

TAMPA, Fla., and RESTON, Va., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Form 10 Group, a leader in Public Sector IT managed services, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Form 10’s Master Government Aggregator®, making Form 10’s innovative Precision IT Logistics services available to the Public Sector and Educational institutions through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, as this symbolizes a significant milestone in scaling our Public and Education Sector impact,” said Michael Banks, President and CEO of Form 10 Group. “By joining forces, we are better positioned to provide Government agencies and Educational institutions with seamless complex deployments, managed IT field services, service desk operations, comprehensive infrastructure and staffing support.”

As an IT Managed Service Provider (MSP), Form 10 specializes in delivering complex deployments on time, providing Public Sector customers earlier access to their technology investments. Form 10’s innovative information technology service management system (ITSM), paired with its U.S.-based customer service desk team, enables the delivery of high-quality managed IT field services. Form 10 ensures efficiency through its Repair Depot by offering advance replacement equipment immediately, and protecting technology investments for customers by offering equipment maintenance past the OEM’s end-of-service dates. Form 10 technicians are especially adept at procuring hard-to-find parts, and design and manufacture of replacement parts for obsolete or unavailable hardware.

“With the addition of Form 10 to our offerings, we can further simplify technology rollout, management and repair for our mutual customers, enabling them to better focus on the communities they serve,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Form 10 delivers continuous process improvement and real-time communication through its Precision Logistics approach, helping Government agencies achieve trusted, reliable results. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to expanding access to Form 10’s solutions across the Public Sector.”

Form 10’s Precision IT Logistics solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Form10@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Form 10’s solutions here.

About Form 10 Group

Form 10 Group is a managed IT service provider with more than 20 years of experience delivering precision IT logistics with trusted results. We provide enterprise IT solution deployments, national IT field service solutions, repair depot, service desk operations, and staff augmentation support.

Contact

Michael Banks

(813) 459-1170

Michael.banks@form10.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Professional Services, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com