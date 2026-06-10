Lavazza Returns as the Official Coffee Sponsor of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

MONTREAL, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavazza , the globally renowned Italian coffee brand, is proud to announce its return as the Official Coffee Sponsor of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal (Montréal Jazz Fest) for 2026. Building on the success of last year’s partnership, Lavazza reaffirms its commitment to celebrating the artistry, community and culture that makes Montréal Jazz Fest one of the most beloved music events in the world.

Running from June 25 to July 4, 2026, Lavazza is bringing together music and coffee through interactive activations, sampling experiences, giveaways and thoughtfully designed coffee moments. Amid the energy and artistry of Montréal Jazz Fest, Lavazza invites festival-goers to slow down, savour the moment and connect over a perfect cup of coffee.

“As we continue to expand our presence across Canada, we are constantly looking to deepen our connection with consumers in Québec. As one of the province’s major cultural events, Montréal Jazz Fest is the perfect opportunity to do so,” said Daniele Foti, Marketing VP, Lavazza North America. “What makes this partnership so meaningful is that it reflects something Lavazza has always believed in: the power of bringing people together through shared experiences. And few things bring people together quite like music and coffee. There’s a reason people have gathered in cafés to listen, create and connect for centuries. We’re proud to continue this connection and bring it to life across the festival, joining the celebration of creativity, community and culture.”

At the heart of Lavazza’s presence will be Le Café Lavazza, returning as the festival’s signature coffee destination. Open daily, Le Café will be a gathering place for music lovers to enjoy premium coffee and live concerts. This year’s café will serve Lavazza’s signature coffeetails, classic espresso, americanos, lattes, iced coffees and light bites.

Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to win exclusive Lavazza giveaways throughout the event, including a Lavazza Qualità Oro prize pack available through on-site entries at both the activation and Le Café Lavazza terrace. In partnership with Montréal Jazz Fest’s official sweepstakes, Lavazza will also offer fans the chance to win a Lavazza Classy Plus machine and coffee pods.

Luigi, Lavazza’s iconic robot, will be returning on-site along Sainte Catherine Street for interactive consumer experiences, including photo opportunities featuring Luigi playing the cello. Visitors can also receive a complimentary 50g sample of Lavazza’s Qualità Oro blend while supplies last.

For over four decades, Montréal Jazz Fest has been a cultural cornerstone for Québec as an expression of creativity and a distinguished gathering point for the love of art, language and culture. Each year, it transforms the streets of Montréal into a living celebration that channels the city’s vibrant energy and sense of community. For Lavazza, the belief is that coffee is a connector, and there is no better place to honour that mission than at the heart of one of Québec's most cherished traditions.

To plan your visit and explore the full festival lineup, visit montrealjazzfest.com . For information on Lavazza's activations and offerings at the festival, visit lavazza.ca .

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 3.3 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse Coffee.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group’s global presence is the result of 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company’s earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the attention to economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark to guide corporate strategies.

“Awakening a better world every morning” is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

About the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

Recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest jazz festival on the planet, the Festival has been synonymous with musical passion and memorable moments for over 40 years. It's where living legends rub shoulders with the finest up-and-coming artists, and jazz explodes at the crossroads of genres and influences. Located in the heart of downtown Montréal, closed to traffic and opened until midnight, the Festival site becomes the meeting place for jazz lovers worldwide for ten days. Together, they enjoy more than 350 shows, two-thirds of which are free and open-air, presented on the Place des Festivals, which has been specially redesigned and set up for the event. With its larger-than-life communion, the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal reflects Montréal's nightlife through its movement, its intensity and, of course, its community.