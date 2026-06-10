Netstock’s Container Builder Module Optimizes Container Shipments, Reduces Waste, and Improves Procurement Efficiency

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock , a leader in inventory optimization and supply chain planning for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today launched Container Builder, a new module that transforms Netstock order recommendations into container-optimized shipments. Container Builder helps businesses bridge the gap between inventory planning and real-world shipping constraints by building around container limits, such as volume, weight, and capacity, before orders are placed. By optimizing how container space is used and aligning each shipment with business priorities, the module helps reduce wasted transportation spend, improve procurement efficiency, and eliminate manual rework.

For many SMBs, container planning remains a manual, spreadsheet-driven process completed after inventory decisions are made. Container Builder automates that final stage by packing items into optimized containers and applying different optimization strategies based on business goals, whether that means maximizing margin, minimizing excess inventory, improving product mix, or making the best use of available container space. Users maintain full control and can refine allocations before finalizing. Once ready, orders can be exported as a single shipment or split by container based on ERP requirements.

"In smaller businesses with leaner teams, the person placing orders is often also managing forecasts, supplier relationships, and spend. As supply chains become more complex and margins remain under pressure, teams have less time and room for inefficiency," said Ryan Bavery , Vice President of Product Management at Netstock. "Container Builder shortens the time it takes to optimize Netstock's inventory recommendations from hours to minutes. It gives planners room to be more strategic with each order, so the person juggling multiple priorities has the capacity to address the current business needs with every order.”

The launch comes as SMB supply chains continue to navigate rising cost pressure and changing sourcing patterns. In Netstock’s 2026 Tariff Impact Report , more than half of SMBs said tariffs are impacting their supply chains more than last year, while 82% reported passing increased costs on to customers. As businesses look for new ways to control costs and improve efficiency, decisions made before orders are placed have become increasingly important.

For more information and a demo of Container Builder, click here .