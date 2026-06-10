Paylocity Connects Retirement, Payroll, and HR in One Experience

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of HCM, Finance, and IT solutions, today announced the launch of Paylocity Retirement, a new embedded retirement offering that brings plan administration and employee savings tools directly into the Paylocity HCM suite. Paylocity Retirement embeds Vestwell’s retirement technology seamlessly into the Paylocity platform, combining Vestwell’s industry-leading retirement administration technology with the same Paylocity platform employers already use for payroll and HR. The result is a more streamlined experience for administrators, fewer manual processes, and a simpler way for employees to view and manage their retirement savings.

Retirement benefits are one of the most important parts of an employee’s long-term financial wellbeing, yet many organizations still manage them through disconnected systems, manual file transfers, and separate employee portals. That fragmentation can create extra work for HR teams, increase the risk of errors, and make it harder for employees to engage with their savings.

Paylocity addresses those challenges by embedding retirement into existing payroll and HR workflows. Employers can reduce reconciliation work, help improve contribution accuracy, and give employees self-service access to key retirement actions without sending them to a separate system.

With Paylocity:

Retirement contributions are connected to payroll, helping reduce manual reconciliation and minimize potential errors.

Employers gain centralized visibility into plan activity, contributions, and performance.

Employees can view balances, update contributions, and track progress without leaving Paylocity, making it easier to stay engaged with their savings.

Retirement is accessible in the Paylocity Mobile App, bringing savings tools into the experience employees already use every day.

Employers and employees have access to dedicated retirement specialists for guidance and support.



“Retirement benefits are essential to long-term financial stability, but managing them shouldn’t add complexity to HR’s plate,” said Melissa King, SVP of Products & Technology at Paylocity. “By partnering with Vestwell, we’re giving clients the best of both worlds: the simplicity of managing payroll and retirement in one connected platform, and the confidence of knowing their plan is backed by dedicated retirement expertise.”

“I’m a big believer in everything living in one ecosystem," said Monika Kennedy, HR Director, HydroPeptide. "Being able to manage retirement right inside Paylocity without sending employees to another site is incredibly valuable.”

Paylocity Retirement powered by Vestwell is available now for employers offering defined contribution retirement plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans. Learn more about Paylocity Retirement.

"Vestwell’s mission has always been to make savings accessible, simple, and scalable for every employer and saver — regardless of size," said Aaron Schumm, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vestwell. "Partnering with Paylocity is a natural extension of that mission. By embedding our retirement infrastructure directly into Paylocity's platform, we are removing the barriers that have historically made retirement administration burdensome, replacing them with a seamless experience that helps more workers build toward a secure financial future."

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of HCM, Finance, and IT software solutions. Paylocity offers one unified, easy‑to‑use platform that helps businesses across HR, Finance, and IT streamline operations, manage spend and talent, and build culture and connection—with AI embedded directly into everyday workflows to save time, reduce manual effort, and support better decisions. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.



About Vestwell

Vestwell is the backbone of the modern savings economy. Founded in 2016, Vestwell makes it easier for more Americans to save for life’s most important moments — from retirement to education, emergencies, and disability-related expenses. Vestwell’s platform helps remove traditional barriers to saving, making it more accessible, efficient, and approachable for everyone.

For more information, visit www.vestwell.com.



CONTACT:

Nicole Andergard Reddy

nreddy@paylocity.com

503-855-7385