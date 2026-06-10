SoundHound AI Named As Overall Leader in The 2026 ISG Buyers Guide™ for Conversational AI Emerging Providers





SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and agentic AI, has been recognized as the overall Leader in the 2026 ISG Buyers Guide™ for Conversational AI Emerging Providers.

As well as being named as the overall Leader, SoundHound secured a Leader designation in every specific category assessed, including Product Experience, Capability, Platform, and Customer Experience. According to the report, leaders in the latter, “best communicate commitment and dedication to customer needs.”

“Being recognised as the overall Leader in ISG Research across all categories — especially Customer Experience — reflects our team's relentless dedication to solving real-world problems for our major enterprise clients,” said Mike Zagorsek, Chief Operations Officer at SoundHound AI. “As businesses increasingly look to deploy fully autonomous AI agents, SoundHound’s new OASYS platform is uniquely positioned to handle the complexities, transactions, and natural conversations that modern enterprises demand."

The research is an evaluation of software providers across key capability areas, including platform architecture, NLP accuracy, generative and agentic AI integration, workflow execution, analytics and insights, governance and security controls, communication administration and enterprise integration.

"The shift toward artificial intelligence-enabled software is transforming how enterprises interact with data, systems and users," said David Menninger, Executive Director and Distinguished Analyst, ISG Research. "Conversational AI platforms support information access, task execution and guided workflows. SoundHound AI was rated the Overall Leader in the 2026 ISG Conversational AI Emerging Providers Buyers Guide."

According to the report, ISG Research defines conversational AI as technology that enables users to interact with systems through natural language, using natural language processing (NLP), large language models (LLMs) and generative AI (GenAI) to interpret intent, provide responses and execute actions. Conversational AI supports information access, task execution and guided workflows across enterprise environments, improving productivity by reducing reliance on structured navigation and manual processes. These capabilities are increasingly embedded into enterprise applications, enabling conversational interfaces to function as both engagement and execution layers.

OASYS

OASYS is SoundHound AI's new category-defining agentic platform, and the world's first self-learning AI system where AI builds AI. Unlike traditional build-and-deploy approaches that demand constant manual upkeep, OASYS autonomously creates, orchestrates, evaluates, and improves entire fleets of conversational AI agents — enabling businesses to do in minutes what once took months. The platform continuously refines itself based on real-world usage, so businesses get smarter and more efficient AI over time without the maintenance burden.

OASYS also enables enterprises to meet customers and employees wherever they are. Agents built on the platform can be deployed seamlessly across phones, web chat, in-store kiosks, drive-thrus, social media, smart TVs, and in-vehicle infotainment – maintaining context across channels, devices, and languages throughout every interaction. Backed by enterprise-grade guardrails and SoundHound's patented Human Assisted Resolution (HAR) technology, OASYS handles everything from complex insurance claims and retail orders to prescription refills and outbound customer engagement, delivering fluid, conversational experiences that get better the more they're used.

Learn more about OASYS here: https://www.soundhound.com/voice-ai-blog/meet-oasys/

Read the full report: https://www.soundhound.com/isg-buyers-guide-conversational-ai-emerging-providers-2026/

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN) is a voice and agentic AI company that enables businesses to deliver natural, end-to-end conversational experiences across digital and physical channels, including phones, kiosks, chat, smart devices, drive-thrus, TVs, in-vehicle, and more. Its agentic platform, OASYS, is a self-learning, orchestrated AI system where organizations can build and deploy conversational AI agents to handle transactions, tasks, and workflows on behalf of customers and employees. Built on proprietary technology backed by 400+ patents and years of AI research, SoundHound serves leading brands across industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and more. It powers millions of products and processes billions of interactions annually for enterprise customers worldwide. Learn more at: www.soundhound.com

Media Contact

Fiona McEvoy

PR@soundhound.com

415 610 6590

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