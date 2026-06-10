Micron Selects Bechtel as Construction Partner for Historic New York Semiconductor Project

CLAY, N.Y., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) and Bechtel announced today that Micron has selected Bechtel to partner on the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the first phase of Micron’s historic leading-edge memory manufacturing complex in Clay, New York, which is planned to become the nation's largest semiconductor manufacturing facility. Bechtel will mobilize at the White Pine Commerce Park site in Onondaga County immediately and scale its presence quickly.

Since breaking ground on its first New York fab in January 2026, Micron has made strong progress and is now transitioning to the next phase of construction with Bechtel. The project represents the largest private investment in New York state history, projected to add approximately $16.7 billion per year in real economic output in the state and approximately $5.4 billion per year in personal income for New Yorkers over the next 30 years.1

Micron’s leading-edge memory manufacturing complex is expected to generate 50,000 jobs in New York, including over 4,500 construction jobs. At peak construction, the work will support thousands of skilled craft professionals, creating opportunities for union trades, apprentices, local training program graduates, specialty contractors, suppliers and construction professionals across New York. As Micron and Bechtel build out their project team and supply chain, they plan to conduct community outreach to help develop the local supply chain and trade labor ecosystem needed to build these fabs, ensuring state and local businesses and job-seekers are poised to benefit from the work ahead. For every direct Micron hire, there would be almost six other jobs created in the state economy.1

"Our New York project will be home to the most advanced memory manufacturing in the world and will serve as a cornerstone of America's leadership in the AI era," said Manish Bhatia, executive vice president of Global Operations at Micron Technology. "We are entering an exciting new phase of construction. As the only U.S. manufacturer of memory, we know a project of this scale and complexity is only possible through the strength of partnership, and we are pleased to partner with Bechtel — unlocking the full strength of their global capabilities, technical expertise and world-class teams — to bring this facility to life."

“This project represents more than the construction of a semiconductor manufacturing campus, it is part of the foundation of America’s industrial future,” said Craig Albert, Bechtel’s president & chief operating officer. “Micron is making a generational investment in U.S. manufacturing, and Bechtel is bringing its world-class execution to deliver the foundation of long-term technology leadership and economic growth.”

Semiconductor fabrication facilities rank among the most technically demanding industrial projects in the world, requiring precision construction across cleanroom systems, ultra-high-purity process infrastructure, advanced electrical systems, vibration-sensitive foundations, and tightly controlled manufacturing environments. Bechtel will deploy an integrated EPC delivery model combining engineering, procurement, advanced digital-enabled construction technologies, modularization strategies and sophisticated project controls to support schedule confidence, workforce coordination and operational readiness. The project supports broader efforts to expand U.S. semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen the resilience of America’s technology supply chain.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the economic impact of Micron’s New York investment, job creation, pace of construction and use of planned manufacturing capabilities. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents Micron files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at https://investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although Micron believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Micron cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, impacts or achievements. Micron is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers’ objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact

Mark Plungy

+1 (408) 203-2910

corpcomms@micron.com



Micron Investor Relations Contact

Satya Kumar

+1 (408) 450-6199

satyakumar@micron.com

Bechtel Media Relations Contact

Brad Bucher

+1 (571) 352-9554

bbucher@bechtel.com

1 Economic impact study by REMI, Inc.