NextNRG’s EzShop, Powered by Gopuff, Goes Live in Florida

MIAMI, FL, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation, transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced that EzShop, powered by Gopuff, is officially live in Florida through the EzFill mobile app.

For customers already using EzFill for fuel delivery, EzShop turns the app into a full-service alternative to the traditional gas station run. Customers can now add more than 5,000 convenience, grocery, household, and select automotive products through the EzFill app, with convenience orders fulfilled by Gopuff in as fast as 15 minutes, saving customers a trip to the store.

NextNRG plans to continue expanding EzShop into additional markets following the Florida launch, with the service running on Gopuff’s existing fulfillment infrastructure and requiring no significant capital expenditure from NextNRG. The company views EzShop as a capital-efficient way to grow revenue and improve margins.

"This partnership marks an important step in expanding the EzFill platform beyond fuel delivery," said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of NextNRG. "Consumers increasingly expect convenience, simplicity and immediate access to essential services. By bringing fuel delivery and thousands of everyday products together in a single mobile experience, we are creating a true alternative to the traditional gas station visit while continuing to expand the capabilities and value of the EzFill platform."

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What’s Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy, and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management. At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG’s smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites, delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation’s largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as “expect,” “intends,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG’s business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG’s forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com



Media Contact

HCM for NextNRG

nextnrg@hannahcranstonmedia.com

