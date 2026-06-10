SEALSQ’s CEO Carlos Moreira to Lead Quantum Semiconductor Discussions at GSA European Executive Forum in Munich

Geneva, Switzerland , June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its CEO Carlos Moreira, will moderate the high-profile panel “Quantum Semiconductors – Scaling from Lab to Fab” at the Global Semiconductor Alliance (“GSA”) European Executive Forum that is being held this week at the Sofitel in Munich, Germany. The GSA European Executive Forum is a premier gathering for semiconductor industry leaders, investors, and policymakers.

The panel is scheduled for Thursday, June 11, 2026, from 9:15 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. CET. This 35-minute session will bring together leading European voices to discuss the practical challenges and opportunities of moving quantum semiconductor technologies from research laboratories into industrial-scale fabrication.

Moderator

Carlos Moreira, CEO, SEALSQ





Panelists

Albert Heuberger, Spokesman & Chairman, Fraunhofer Microelectronics Group & FMD

Julian van Velzen, CTIO & Head of Capgemini Quantum Lab, Capgemini

Laurent Guiraud, CEO & Co-Founder, ColibriTD

Maud Vinet, CEO & Co-Founder, Quobly

Quantum Computing’s Path to Industrial Scale Runs Through Semiconductors

While quantum computing is often associated with breakthroughs in physics, its future success will ultimately depend on the semiconductor industry’s ability to manufacture quantum devices at scale, with high yields, reliability, and cost efficiency.

Unlike earlier generations of quantum systems built in highly specialized laboratory environments, the most promising approaches increasingly leverage existing semiconductor manufacturing technologies, enabling quantum processors to benefit from decades of investment in CMOS processes, advanced packaging, process control, and industrial-scale production.

This convergence of quantum computing and semiconductor manufacturing represents one of the most exciting technology opportunities of the coming decade, creating a pathway toward scalable, fault-tolerant quantum systems while accelerating adoption across industries including cybersecurity, healthcare, aerospace, automotive, finance, AI, and defense.

“I am honored to moderate this panel at the GSA European Executive Forum in Munich,” said Mr. Moreira. “Quantum computing and Post-Quantum Cryptography represent two sides of the same technological revolution. As industry races to build scalable quantum computers, organizations worldwide must also prepare their security infrastructures for the quantum era. Semiconductors are at the heart of both challenges, enabling the industrialization of quantum technologies while providing the trusted hardware foundation for quantum-resistant cybersecurity solutions. This panel will explore how Europe can lead the transition from lab to fab and from quantum innovation to quantum-safe deployment.”

“ColibriTD is already working with customers to solve concrete industrial problems today using quantum computing calculation capabilities,” said Mr. Guiraud. As classical and quantum infrastructures naturally converge, we see our Quantum-as-a-Service platform as a bridge, allowing enterprises across key sectors to capture immediate value today through hybrid quantum-classical optimizations."

Mr. Vinet added, “Useful quantum computing will require millions of qubits. Reaching that scale is not only a scientific challenge, it is an industrial one. At Quobly, we have chosen from the start to develop silicon qubits compatible with semiconductor manufacturing processes, allowing us to build on decades of industrial expertise and infrastructure. Together with strategic partners such as SEALSQ and STMicroelectronics, we are now entering the next phase: translating technological achievements into manufacturable and deployable quantum systems.”

SEALSQ and Alpine Formula 1: Innovation at Full Speed

During the event, SEALSQ will also showcase its partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team, by exhibiting the Team’s showcar in the conference hall.

The partnership currently focuses on investigating the application of quantum-related technologies across aspects of BWT Alpine Formula One Team’s operation and security systems. SEALSQ is providing and delivering solutions that protect data, authenticate devices, and enable secure, high-speed decision making across automotive, industrial, and connected ecosystems. This vision aligns with BWT Alpine Formula One Team’s commitment to ground-breaking technology, precision and performance.

The partnership intends to position the team as one of the first in Formula One to be fully protected from the emerging threats of the quantum era.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com







