SKYX Will Deploy its Technologies During a Renovation of an Iconic 5-Star Hotel The Mozart Prague in the Capital of the Czech Republic Owned by Group OTT and Operated by Global Hospitality Leader Accor

The Renovation is in Process and Will Include Rooms, Suites, Bars, Restaurants, Lobby, Ballroom, Spa, Gym, Meeting Rooms, Corridors, Among Other Hotel Areas

The Mozart Prague is Part of Group OTT’s European Hospitality Portfolio and is Managed and Operated by Accor, Renowned Global Hospitality Leader

SKYX’s Technologies Expansion Provides Additional Opportunities for Future Recurring Revenues through Interchangeability, Upgrades, AI Services, Monitoring, Subscriptions, Among Others

SKYX Technologies Reduces Up to 90% Time and Cost of Hotel Renovation or New Build and is Continuing Discussions with Additional Hotel Groups and Owners Regarding Utilization of its Game-Changing Technologies for Hotels and Buildings

MIAMI, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), an award-winning highly disruptive advanced smart home and AI platform technology company with over 100 U.S. and global pending and issued patents and a portfolio of 60 lighting and home décor websites, today announced it will deploy its advanced smart technologies as part of the comprehensive renovation of The Mozart Prague, an iconic 5-star hotel located in the heart of Prague, Czech Republic. The hotel will be managed and operated by renowned global hospitality leader Accor.

The Mozart Prague is owned by France-based Group OTT and operated by global hospitality leader Accor. The hotel forms part of Group OTT’s European hospitality portfolio and is currently undergoing an extensive renovation encompassing guestrooms, suites, restaurants, bars, public areas, meeting facilities, wellness amenities and other key hotel spaces.

The Mozart Prague iconic hotel sits in the Old Town district in the heart of the Czech capital and is well-located at the base of the Charles Bridge with picturesque views of Prague Castle. The Hotel dates to the 17th century and has a rich history, having hosted numerous celebrities such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Wagner, and more recently Vaclav Havel.

The hotel amenities and areas include bars, restaurants, ballroom, spa, and gym, among other hotel facilities.



The Mozart Hotel in the heart of Prague the Capital of the Czech Republic

During the course of renovation and new build, SKYX is expected to supply its advanced smart plug & play technologies comprising ceiling lighting, ceiling fans, recessed lights, down lights, EXIT signs, emergency lights, indoor and outdoor lights, wall lights among other advanced smart products.

For more than 35 years, France-based Group OTT has developed more than 250 buildings throughout Europe, including hotels, residential, and commercial projects valued at over $4 billion.

Jean-François Ott, Founder of Group OTT, said; “We are excited to include SKYX’s game-changing technologies for hotels and buildings during our Mozart Prague Hotel renovation. We expect to continue deploying SKYX’s technologies in additional European projects. By integrating SKYX’s technologies into these properties, we will cut significant time and cost while advancing the lifestyle and safety standards of our hotels and buildings.”



Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said; “We are excited to deploy our technologies in an iconic and historical 5-star hotel such as Mozart Prague. Based on the time, cost saving, and advanced aspects of our technologies, and the value proposition for hotels, we expect to continue growing our builder and hotel segments in both the U.S. and Europe.”

For more information about Jean-François Ott and Group OTT click here: https://www.groupott.com/

For more information about SKYX click here: www.skyx.com

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced disruptive advanced-safe-smart home and AI platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.skyx.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s ability to achieve positive cash flows; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

Ronald A. Both

Encore Investor Relations

rb@encore-ir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da18bfae-b28d-4f86-93c2-9d66e190c13f