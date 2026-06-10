Education Technology Market to Reach USD 785.5 Billion by 2035 as AI-Powered Learning and Digital Education Investments Accelerate Worldwide | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Education Technology Market was valued at $190.9 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach $785.5 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The global education technology (EdTech) market is transforming the delivery of education through smart learning using various digital tools which include intelligent tutoring systems, adaptive learning materials, virtual classrooms, learning management systems, and simulation technologies. With the fast incorporation of the artificial intelligence concept, there will be more advantages for the EdTech market with the ability to assess, sequence materials, automatically grade, and predict at-risk learners. This together with other aspects such as smartphone penetration, government-led digital education projects, and corporate work force reskilling needs have contributed to its growth.





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Market Growth is Driven by AI-Powered Personalized Learning and Government-Led Digital Education Investments

The exceptional growth curve of the education technology market can be attributed to the combination of two factors, namely the advent of generative AI technology, and the adoption of modernization projects involving digital education on a large scale across the globe. AI learning systems have revolutionized digital education into an innovative learning environment that is adaptive and personalized depending on each learner's requirements. Educational institutions see AI learning programs as long-term investments which could positively impact both students and instructors.

Simultaneously, governments around the world are making huge investments in digital educational infrastructure, having been proven by the efficacy of learning through remote means amid the outbreak of coronavirus. National digital learning policies, broadband connectivity programs, and technology adoption programs for K-12 as well as tertiary level institutions have resulted in consistent high demand for EdTech products. Additionally, businesses are making greater investments into digital learning platforms in order to train their staff in an increasingly tech-oriented economy.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

In terms of market share, the Hardware segment ruled the Education Technology Market with around 44.0% of shares in 2025. The domination of the segment is attributed to the usage of several types of devices in educational institutions such as tablets, laptops, Chromebooks, interactive flat panels, intelligent projectors, and immersive AR/VR devices. Continuous device replacement cycles and funding from governments for digital classrooms drive demand for hardware. The Content segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a compound annual growth rate of about 16.5% during 2026-2035. Demand from users for AI-based personalized learning content, interactive education, assessments, and digital curriculums drives growth.

By Sector

The K-12 segment dominated the Education Technology Market in 2025 due to significant investments in classroom digitization, student device programs, and learning management platforms across public and private schools worldwide. The Preschool segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by rising adoption of early childhood digital learning applications, gamified educational platforms, and interactive content designed to enhance foundational learning skills.

By Deployment

Cloud-based deployment dominated the Education Technology Market in 2025 and is also expected to remain the fastest-growing deployment model throughout the forecast period. Its leadership is attributed to subscription-based pricing models, remote accessibility, seamless scalability, real-time collaboration capabilities, and continuous platform updates that support modern digital learning environments.

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Regional Insights

The largest share of the worldwide education technology market was dominated by North America, generating more than 35% of global revenues. The region is characterized by an advanced EdTech industry, high levels of digitalization, robust investment in training enterprises, and usage of learning technologies across educational institutions. The U.S., accounting for more than 82.5% of North American revenues, is fueled by the availability of leading EdTech vendors and a digitally advanced learning industry.

U.S. Education Technology Market was worth approximately $84.14 Billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth approximately $308.8 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Factors driving the market include increased investments into the AI-based learning solutions, government funding towards digital learning initiatives, as well as the demand for workplace skill development training programs. The country continues to be at the cutting edge of innovation in the field of digital learning technologies and software platforms.

The Europe Education Technology Market is estimated to be USD 48.6 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 190.3 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.6%. Europe has been witnessing significant importance for education technology, attributed to advanced public education systems, vibrant culture of corporate learning, and initiatives for digital education by the concerned governments. In the region, the United Kingdom accounts for about 24.8% of the revenue and the extensive application of e-learning across universities and vocational education institutes fuels market growth in the region. Digital Education Action Plan by the European Commission is continuously striving for integrating technology in the member nations, further aiding in future market growth.

Asia-Pacific holds a major share in the global Education Technology Market due to the availability of the fastest growing market with a CAGR of about 16.5%. Rising internet penetration, rapid proliferation of smartphones, rising student population, and national programs for digital education in China, India, South Korea, and Japan fuels market growth. China represents around 42.8% of revenue share. On the other hand, India is considered as one of the most promising EdTech regions globally, attributed to the growing demand for learning and workforce development solutions.

Key Players:

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC (Google for Education)

Pearson PLC

McGraw-Hill Education

Coursera Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

Chegg Inc.

Instructure Inc. (Canvas LMS)

Anthology Inc. (Blackboard)

D2L Corporation (Brightspace)

Cengage Group

Turnitin LLC

Kahoot! ASA

Articulate Global Inc.

Adobe Inc. (Adobe Education Exchange)

Docebo Inc.

Skillsoft Corporation

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. (BYJU’S)

PhysicsWallah Pvt. Ltd.

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Recent Developments

2024: With Google for Education, AI features were included in Google Classroom, such as automatic assignment creation, smart plagiarism detection, and progress tracking for students.

2024: Coursera made use of AI technology with over 148 million learners registered to provide adaptive learning pathways using large language models to ensure increased engagement and completion as well as personalized skill growth.

2024: Microsoft developed AI tools to help teachers plan lessons and generate personalized learning material, as well as support students’ writing processes within Microsoft Teams and OneNote.

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