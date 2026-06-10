Mediacom Communications Now Offers 2-Gig Internet Speeds Companywide

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications today announced that 2-Gig Internet speeds are now available companywide across its national service footprint, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued investment in next-generation broadband technology.

The new 2-Gig service is now available to more than 3.1 million households passed by Mediacom’s fiber-powered network, enabling customers to experience faster downloads, smoother streaming, and enhanced connectivity for smart home and remote work applications.

Mediacom’s ability to deploy multi-gigabit speeds is made possible by its fiber-rich network architecture, which brings fiber optic technology deep into neighborhoods and closer to where consumers live and work. This approach allows the company to enhance performance efficiently without the need for extensive construction or disruption.

“Today marks another significant broadband milestone for our company,” said JR Walden, Mediacom’s Chief Technology Officer. “Over the past 30 years, Mediacom has created one of America’s most diverse, capable, and fiber-rich networks. The expansion of 2-Gig speeds to more than 3.1 million homes puts the capacity, performance, and scalability of our network on full display.”

Our network now spans over one million fiber miles which is enough fiber to stretch to the moon and back two times over. The scalability of the infrastructure we’ve deployed allowed us to bring these next generation speed tier offerings to our customers with minimal disruption to the communities we serve.”

Mediacom pairs all Gigabit Internet speeds with Wi-Fi 7 powered by eero—the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology. This means lightning-fast speeds with seamless and reliable coverage for every device in your home. Couple that with the newly launched Mediacom Mobile for a complete 360-degree connection—on the go and at home—all backed by the nation’s most awarded wireless network.

“These enhancements reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class broadband services to the customers and communities we serve,” said Paul Pecora, Group VP of Mediacom’s Coastal Region. “With 2-Gig speeds companywide, best-in-class in-home Wi-Fi, and a growing mobile offering, Mediacom is delivering a stronger and more complete connectivity experience for rural America.”

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

Contact:

Phil Skinner

VP, Government & Public Relations

(515) 318-2558

pskinner@mediacomcc.com