Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor Receives Best of Show at the 2026 Northeast Florida Parade of Homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor community, located in Ponte Vedra, Florida, has been honored with Best of Show and Gold awards at the 2026 Northeast Florida Parade of Homes.

Presented by the Northeast Florida Builders Association, the Parade of Homes recognizes excellence in home building, architecture, interior design, craftsmanship, and merchandising. Winners are selected through a judged evaluation of local model homes based on design quality, functionality, innovation, and overall buyer appeal.





Located in one of Northeast Florida’s most desirable coastal settings, Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor showcases sophisticated architectural design, professionally curated interiors, and thoughtfully crafted living spaces that exemplify the Toll Brothers commitment to luxury living and exceptional quality. Homes in the community are priced from $1.67 million.

“We are honored that Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor has been recognized with Best of Show at the 2026 Northeast Florida Parade of Homes,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “This award is a testament to the passion and expertise of our team and reflects our dedication to creating homes that offer outstanding design, superior craftsmanship, and an elevated living experience.”





Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor offers an exclusive collection of luxury homes featuring expansive floor plans, refined indoor/outdoor living spaces, and opportunities for personalization through the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Each home is designed to deliver a seamless blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality tailored to today’s luxury home buyers.

Toll Brothers customers can experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers Professional Design Consultants.





For more information about Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor or other Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call 844-871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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