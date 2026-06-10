HAProxy Continues Winning Streak into DevOps and AI in G2 Summer 2026 Reports





NEWTON, Mass., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies, the company behind HAProxy One, the world's fastest application delivery and security platform , today announced its G2 Summer 2026 Grid® and Index Report results. The company earned 86 badges across eight categories, including 33 Leader and Momentum Leader badges.

Key results:

#1 in Load Balancing for 13 consecutive quarters, with a perfect satisfaction score of 100 for four consecutive quarters. No other product in the category comes close.

for 13 consecutive quarters, with a perfect satisfaction score of 100 for four consecutive quarters. No other product in the category comes close. Platform engineering and AI infrastructure : HAProxy is the only traffic management tool in the DevOps top 100, validated for AI routing by NVIDIA Run:ai .

: HAProxy is the only traffic management tool in the DevOps top 100, . Kubernetes routing standard : 42% review growth in Container Networking in a single quarter, with the highest satisfaction score in the category, as teams migrating off Ingress NGINX converge on HAProxy.

: 42% review growth in Container Networking in a single quarter, with the highest satisfaction score in the category, as teams migrating off Ingress NGINX converge on HAProxy. 86 badges, including Momentum Leader in five categories at once: Load Balancing , WAF , DDoS Protection , Container Networking, and API Management. A signal of accelerating adoption beyond its core market.

The Summer 2026 reports show a consistent pattern: the engineering teams driving adoption of HAProxy One are deploying it for multiple use cases. The same HAProxy One platform is validated across network infrastructure, security, AI and API management, and DevOps workflows.

"The G2 Summer 2026 reports confirm what we see in every enterprise conversation: engineers choose tools and platforms that perform under pressure and scale without constraints," said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. "The DevOps recognition this quarter, alongside 13 consecutive quarters at #1 in Load Balancing, shows that HAProxy One is being validated in the toughest and most innovative environments, where infrastructure decisions are critical to success."

HAProxy retains #1 in Load Balancing and a perfect Satisfaction Score

For 13 consecutive quarters, HAProxy holds the #1 rank in the G2 Overall Grid® Report for Load Balancing. Since Fall 2025, HAProxy has held a satisfaction score of 100, a perfect rating maintained for four consecutive quarters and matched by no other product in the category.

HAProxy's review base in Load Balancing reached 810 authenticated reviews in Summer 2026. HAProxy earned Leader status across the Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small-Business segments, along with Best Relationship recognition across all four market segments.

No other load balancer comes close to HAProxy's G2 satisfaction score. HAProxy is 40 points ahead of the major cloud and hyperscaler alternatives in the Load Balancing category, such as Akamai (60), Cloudflare (59), and AWS ELB (55).

The same gap appears across every category where HAProxy competes with cloud providers and hyperscalers. In WAF, HAProxy's satisfaction score of 97 is 22 points ahead. In DDoS Protection, HAProxy's 94 tops the Leaders quadrant.

The engineers driving these scores consistently prefer HAProxy’s sovereign infrastructure over cloud and SaaS alternatives. This reflects a deliberate choice to own the traffic layer without cloud lock-in or external dependencies. The ROI data in the G2 Summer 2026 Grid Reports proves what that choice delivers in practice: HAProxy customers achieve 2X faster ROI than average.

G2 customers describing HAProxy's load balancing capabilities in Summer 2026 included the following highlights:

"Super stable, with a ton of features that fit a variety of different use cases. For us it worked well for 200k+ connections." Source

"The configuration is simple and effective." Source

"Load balancing without using dedicated hardware." Source

"It offers strong flexibility and integrates well with CNCF tools, including on-premises environments." Source

Platform engineers building AI infrastructure are choosing HAProxy

DevOps is one of the most diverse and competitive categories on G2, covering 492 products spanning CI/CD, cloud services, container orchestration, infrastructure automation, and more. In the G2 DevOps Grid®, HAProxy ranks #35 overall and is the only traffic management tool in the DevOps top 100. Ranked by satisfaction alone, HAProxy places #10 in the Leader quadrant, above Postman, Akamai Cloud Computing, and Google Kubernetes Engine.

The 84% in-house deployment rate shows that platform engineers and SREs are prioritizing operational sovereignty, with full control over their data, configuration, and upgrade timeline. NVIDIA Run:ai v2.24 validates what those engineers already know: it explicitly recommends HAProxy as the Kubernetes ingress controller for AI production deployments.

The G2 Container Networking data shows where that trust is accumulating. HAProxy holds the #2 rank along with a satisfaction score of 97, the highest in the category, and grew its review base 42% in a single quarter (from 139 to 198 reviews) as teams migrating off the permanently archived kubernetes/ingress-nginx project converge on HAProxy.

Three migration paths are available:

HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller offers like-for-like replacement. HAProxy Unified Gateway is ideal for teams moving directly to the Kubernetes Gateway API standard. HAProxy Fusion 2.0 provides a fully Kubernetes-native control plane for the HAProxy Enterprise load balancer , with DevOps-ready tooling and automated service discovery for Kubernetes , Consul, and Consul Enterprise.



That momentum extends to the API Management category, where HAProxy became a Momentum Leader and ranked #9 overall.

The pattern across multiple categories points to consolidation: teams already running HAProxy for load balancing are also using it for Kubernetes routing , API gateway , and AI gateway workloads, building unified platform stacks.

G2 customers describing HAProxy in DevOps and automation contexts in Summer 2026 included the following highlights:

"Flexibility and power. It can be automated, which makes it easier to adapt to different needs." Source

"We use it for external load balancing of our Kubernetes clusters, and it was very easy and straightforward to configure." Source

"Offers drop-in replacement for Ingress NGINX." Source

"Solution to multiple requirements in one product." Source

G2 Summer 2026 badge recognition

HAProxy Technologies earned the following G2 Summer 2026 badges across eight categories:

Load Balancing

Leader: Grid ® Report (Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, Small-Business), Europe Regional Grid ® Report, EMEA Regional Grid ® Report

Report (Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, Small-Business), Europe Regional Grid Report, EMEA Regional Grid Report High Performer: India Regional Grid ® Report, Asia Pacific Regional Grid ® Report, Asia Regional Grid ® Report

Report, Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report, Asia Regional Grid Report Momentum Leader: Momentum Grid ® Report

Report Best Relationship: Relationship Index (Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, Small-Business)

Best Usability: Usability Index (Enterprise, Mid-Market)

Best Results: Results Index (Mid-Market, Small-Business)

Most Implementable: Implementation Index (Enterprise, Small-Business)



Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Leader: Grid ® Report (Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market)

Report (Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market) High Performer: Small-Business Grid ® Report, Europe Regional Grid ® Report, EMEA Regional Grid ® Report

Report, Europe Regional Grid Report, EMEA Regional Grid Report Momentum Leader: Momentum Grid ® Report

Report Best Relationship: Relationship Index (Overall, Mid-Market, Small-Business)

Best Support: Small-Business Relationship Index

Best Results: Results Index (Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, Small-Business)

Best Usability; Best Meets Requirements: Small-Business Usability Index

Most Implementable: Implementation Index (Enterprise, Mid-Market, Small-Business)

DDoS Protection

Leader: Grid ® Report (Overall)

Report (Overall) High Performer: Enterprise Grid ® Report, Mid-Market Grid ® Report, Small-Business Grid ® Report

Report, Mid-Market Grid Report, Small-Business Grid Report Momentum Leader: Momentum Grid ® Report

Report Best Relationship: Relationship Index (Overall, Mid-Market)

Bot Detection and Mitigation

High Performer: Grid® Report (Overall)



Container Networking

Leader: Grid ® Report (Overall)

Report (Overall) Momentum Leader: Momentum Grid ® Report

Report Best Relationship; Best Support; Easiest To Do Business With: Relationship Index (Overall)

Best Results: Results Index (Overall)

Best Usability: Usability Index (Overall)



API Management

Leader: Grid ® Report (Overall, Small-Business), Europe Regional Grid ® Report, EMEA Regional Grid ® Report, Americas Regional Grid ® Report, Small-Business EMEA Regional Grid ® Report, Small-Business Americas Regional Grid ® Report, Enterprise Americas Regional Grid ® Report

Report (Overall, Small-Business), Europe Regional Grid Report, EMEA Regional Grid Report, Americas Regional Grid Report, Small-Business EMEA Regional Grid Report, Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report, Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report High Performer: Enterprise Grid ® Report, Mid-Market Grid ® Report, UK Regional Grid ® Report, Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid ® Report, Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid ® Report, Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid ® Report

Report, Mid-Market Grid Report, UK Regional Grid Report, Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid Report, Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid Report, Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report Momentum Leader: Momentum Grid ® Report

Report Best Estimated ROI: Mid-Market Results Index

DevOps

Leader: Grid ® Report (Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, Small-Business), Europe Regional Grid ® Report, EMEA Regional Grid ® Report, Small-Business EMEA Regional Grid ® Report, Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid ® Report

Report (Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, Small-Business), Europe Regional Grid Report, EMEA Regional Grid Report, Small-Business EMEA Regional Grid Report, Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid Report High Performer: UK Regional Grid® Report, Small-Business Europe Regional Grid® Report, Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid® Report, Enterprise Europe Regional Grid® Report, Enterprise EMEA Regional Grid® Report

Web Security

Leader: Grid® Report (Overall)



To view HAProxy's complete G2 Summer 2026 report results, visit the HAProxy profile on G2 .

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world's fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading companies and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe.

For more information, visit haproxy.com

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