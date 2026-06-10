Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) Investors After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) (“GRAIL” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired GRAIL common stock during the period from May 13, 2025 through February 19, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired GRAIL common stock during the Class Period may, no later than August 4, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

GRAIL, headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., is a healthcare company focused on early cancer detection. The Company’s flagship product, Galleri, is a multi-cancer early detection blood test designed to detect more than 50 types of cancer.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made overwhelmingly positive public statements concerning the status of the trials conducted for GRAIL’s NHS-Galleri, failing to disclose that the trial as conducted within its three-year follow-up window was not sufficient to demonstrate whether the study could achieve a statistically meaningful reduction in Stage III-IV cancers. The suit alleges that rather than clearly disclosing this limitation to investors, Defendants allegedly declined on multiple occasions to provide detailed top-line results or granular data from the NHS-Galleri study — withholding information that, according to the suit, may have indicated that either a substantially longer timeline would be required or that the probability of achieving the trial’s primary endpoint had materially diminished.

On February 19, 2026, GRAIL announced that the NHS-Galleri Trial had not achieved a statistically significant reduction in Stage III-IV cancers, attributing the failure in part to an insufficient follow-up period. Following this disclosure, shares of GRAIL common stock collapsed from a closing price of $101.53 per share on February 19, 2026 to a close of $50.21 per share on February 20, 2026 — a single-day decline of approximately 50.55%.

If you are a GRAIL investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com