DataFirst, Inc. and Konica Minolta Healthcare Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Interoperability and DICOM Routing Solutions for the Healthcare Enterprise

WAYNE, N.J. and RALEIGH, N.C., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataFirst and Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. today announced the launch of superior interoperability solutions with Exa® PACS|RIS and Exa® Teleradiology. DataFirst is a leading provider of advanced DICOM routing, healthcare data migration, and workflow orchestration solutions through its purpose-built Silverback® Workflow Engine. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. is a world-class provider of medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare IT solutions.

Even with standards such as DICOM, organizations often face interoperability or routing issues when sharing patient imaging data across facilities and different PACS and RIS systems within a healthcare enterprise. The consolidation of hospitals and radiology practices has further exacerbated this issue. Standard/conventional routing solutions may not provide the customization and adaptability that organizations need for enterprise-wide sharing of imaging data, especially as digital health/medical imaging moves beyond radiology and cardiology departments.

Exa® Gateway, Powered by Silverback®, is a smart, configurable routing solution that’s built on best-in-class technology to get images where they need to go, faster and securely. Exa Gateway enables simple to complex image routing and automated study workflow. It provides a study cache to expedite resends and a web-based user interface for intuitive configuration, monitoring, and troubleshooting of data sets. These capabilities are ideal for Exa PACS|RIS and Exa Teleradiology customers to route studies to and from other radiology practices.

Exa® DICOM Engine, Powered by Silverback®, provides comprehensive interoperability services built around a world-class, intelligent router with the industry’s most powerful workflow engine. Features include an intelligent prefetch that is seamlessly integrated into a customer’s workflow and a rules-based processing that enables users to define and create specific criteria for message handling and processing. Exa DICOM Engine is well suited as an integration hub for teleradiology practices to manage DICOM workflows with their clients.

"At DataFirst, we believe the best outcomes happen when great technology is paired with great partnerships. Our relationship with Konica Minolta reflects a shared commitment to helping healthcare organizations simplify complex imaging environments, improve interoperability, and create workflows that better support clinicians and patients alike. Together, we're delivering solutions that help healthcare organizations move forward with confidence,” says Beau Jones, President & CEO, DataFirst.

“For several years, Konica Minolta has partnered with DataFirst, the gold standard in advanced workflow solutions and healthcare image routing, to provide our customers with enterprise-grade data migration tools,” says Kevin Stinson, Vice President of Sales, Konica Minolta HCIT. “As we expand the Exa® Platform and interoperability capabilities across healthcare enterprises, there was only one choice to partner with—DataFirst—a company that helped develop the initial DICOM standard.”

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. With over 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

Media Contact:

Mary Beth Massat

224.578.2388

mbmassat@massatmedia.com

About DataFirst, Inc.

Founded in 1990 by healthcare specialists and military veterans, DataFirst helps healthcare organizations solve complex enterprise imaging, interoperability, and data management challenges. With more than 25 years of experience and billions of imaging studies successfully migrated across 100+ health systems, DataFirst delivers innovative workflow orchestration, advanced DICOM routing, and healthcare data migration solutions powered by its Silverback® Workflow Engine.

Media Contact:

Dennis Schiraldi

330.259.6181

Dennis.schiraldi@datafirst.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4973e7b2-d97f-44d5-aab0-752cb1b6d2ec