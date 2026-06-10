Bitget CFD Rolls Out Zero-Fee Mode Amid Daily Volume Growth Toward $10B





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced the launch of Zero-Fee Mode for Bitget CFD, introducing a commission-free account option designed to make CFD trading more flexible, transparent, and accessible.

The launch comes as Bitget CFD continues to scale rapidly, with daily trading volume reaching $8 billion in May and moving closer to the $10 billion milestone. This growth reflects rising demand for multi-asset trading access, as users increasingly seek efficient ways to trade global markets within a unified platform.

Bitget CFD now offers a dual-account structure that gives users greater control over how they trade. The existing ECN Mode remains available for professional, short-term, and high-frequency traders who prefer tighter spreads with volume-based commissions, while the new Zero-Fee Mode is designed for users who favor a more straightforward cost structure with standard spreads and no trading commissions.

The update is driven by growing user demand and feedback around more intuitive trading experiences. Rather than imposing a single model, Bitget CFD now gives users the flexibility to choose the account type that best matches their capital size, trading strategy, experience level, and personal preferences.

“Multi-asset access is becoming the new standard for trading platforms, and CFD is central to how Bitget is delivering that future,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “By introducing Zero-Fee Mode, we are providing users with greater flexibility to engage in global markets, further advancing our mission to make financial opportunities more accessible within a single, integrated ecosystem.”

This introduction follows a string of successes for Bitget CFD, including its debut industry honor as the Best Global Multi-Asset Trading Platform at the Online Trading Expo. Previously, the platform noted that non-crypto assets accounted for up to 40% of trading activity on certain days this year. Gold and U.S. indices, such as the NAS100, remain the platform’s two most popular trading products, driving overall volume growth.

Within Bitget’s UEX vision, Bitget CFD plays a key role in connecting crypto and traditional market access through one integrated trading ecosystem. The addition of Zero-Fee Mode strengthens Bitget’s broader effort to make multi-asset trading more accessible, flexible, and aligned with different user needs.

For more information about the launch, visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcc77153-f7cf-40a5-8e4a-10979c9f2206