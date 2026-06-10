Becklar Expands Its Unrivalled Wholesale Critical Event Monitoring Solutions Portfolio with the Acquisition of Legacy Security Services

Ogden, Utah, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar, the SMART Critical Event Monitoring Company, proudly announces the acquisition of Legacy Security Services, Inc., a highly respected and accomplished wholesale monitoring provider.

Legacy Security Services has been a trusted partner to security dealers since its founding in 2007, and has built a reputation for extraordinary service, consistent reliability, and strong relationships throughout the industry. Founded by the visionary Few and Brown families, Legacy has become a trusted name in central station services, workforce safety, and remote video technology, with flagship locations in Greenville, South Carolina, and Denham Springs, Louisiana.

Justin Bailey, President of Becklar Monitoring, commented on the acquisition. “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the outstanding Legacy team and their valued dealer partners to the Becklar family. Legacy’s culture of consistently delivering a high level of service, building relationships of trust, and offering forward-thinking solutions aligns perfectly with our own. These exceptional qualities are among the countless reasons we’re immensely enthusiastic about this new chapter together.”

Jeff Few, CEO of Legacy Security Services, also expressed confidence in the future of the combined organizations. “This acquisition represents a pivotal and transformative next step for Legacy. Becklar’s undisputed leadership in monitoring and connected safety services, paired with its investment in cutting-edge technology, automation, and industry-leading scalable infrastructure, makes it a desirable long-term partner for our team and dealers,” said Few. “Together, we will seek to unlock the industry’s greatest capabilities, maximize resiliency, and deliver the most innovative solutions to help our dealers achieve unprecedented growth.”

Becklar was recently recognized by The Monitoring Association (TMA) as the 2026 Enterprise Monitoring Center of the Year—the industry’s highest honor. This marks the second time in just four years that Becklar has claimed this most prestigious distinction. Becklar now operates North America’s largest and most advanced network of monitoring centers, featuring the most robust and redundant monitoring infrastructure. Known across the industry for its highly skilled operators and exclusive, patented AI-powered automated voice assistant technology, Becklar consistently delivers the fastest emergency response times—averaging an unmatched response time of less than 10 seconds.

As a result of the acquisition, Legacy dealers will benefit from:

- New channels for recurring monthly revenue growth

- Expanded service offerings such as Video Remote Guarding, PERS, and Workforce Safety solutions

- Improved facility, signal path, and people redundancy among Becklar’s nine monitoring centers across the U.S. and Canada

Legacy Security will proudly transition to the Becklar brand while maintaining the same team, now empowered with even greater resources. Becklar is deeply honored to welcome new dealers to the nation’s most trusted monitoring family, helping save lives and protect property for over 5,500 dealers and 2.5 million customers across North America.

About Becklar

Becklar is the SMART Critical Event Monitoring Company, offering the market’s one and only SMART Protection Platform. Becklar and its expanding network of over 5,500 dealers deliver the most advanced and comprehensive critical event monitoring and response solutions to over 2.5 million subscribers through the industry’s broadest suite of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. This groundbreaking platform uniquely provides fully customizable, all-encompassing safety solutions that deliver unmatched protection for People, Property, and Workers across every endpoint. Becklar’s advanced AI technologies, seamlessly integrated with the industry’s most skilled operators, enable the fastest North American emergency response times of under 10 seconds and best-in-class services across every sector—including fire and security monitoring, video monitoring, remote guarding, connected device monitoring, workforce safety, personal health and safety, and critical event response. Purpose-built for the most urgent moments, the Becklar Smart Critical Event Monitoring Platform delivers the fastest and most decisive intervention when it matters most.

Learn more about Becklar’s complete suite of end-to-end solutions at www.becklar.com.