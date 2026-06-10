As AI Investment in Financial Services Nears $100B, Presidio Launches Data Trust Accelerator to Address the Industry’s Hidden Obstacle

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial institutions are entering a new operating model shaped by AI, automation, and rising expectations for more personalized, efficient, and compliant client experiences. Yet many firms remain constrained by the same foundational barriers: fragmented client data, legacy systems, inconsistent business logic, manual workflows, and governance models that were not designed for AI-enabled execution.

Across its financial services client base, Presidio has observed a consistent pattern: institutions are hungry to deploy AI, but many lack the trusted, governed data foundation and operating model required to scale AI responsibly and act on client data across systems, applications, workflows, and AI agents.

Whether it is a bank running decades-old core systems, a wealth manager obligated by fiduciary duty to maintain a complete and current view of every client relationship, or an insurer trying to bring AI to claims and underwriting with minimal automation infrastructure, the challenge is the same. The technology is available; the foundation to support, govern, and scale it responsibly is not.

The stakes are significant. AI spending in financial services has been projected to nearly triple - from $35 billion in 2023 to $97 billion by 2027.

"Financial institutions are not short on AI ambition. The next challenge is building the foundation that allows AI to be trusted, governed, and scaled across the business," said Taryn Balthazar, Industry Principal, Financial Services at Presidio. "The firms that move fastest will stop rebuilding logic and controls for every use case and instead create a reusable foundation that evolves with the business."

To help financial institutions close this gap, Presidio, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced Data Trust Accelerator. The new accelerator helps establish the trust and control plane enterprise AI requires: a governed operating layer that tells every agent, workflow, system, and user what data it can access, how it is allowed to use it, and whether it should act on it. Institutions that build that layer create a foundation every subsequent AI use case can run on. Those that do not are left managing a growing inventory of pilots that cannot reach production. Data Trust Accelerator works above existing infrastructure – legacy cores, custodian platforms, compliance systems, and BI layers – without forcing replacement.

Built for the operational complexity of regulated financial services environments, Data Trust Accelerator addresses high-priority use cases, including:

Unified client, advisor, and account views across lines of business.



Post-acquisition data harmonization and client intelligence consolidation.

Audit-ready regulatory reporting and lineage.

Governed access to client data for AI-enabled servicing and personalization.

Reusable data controls for agents, workflows, applications, and business users.





Presidio is bringing together its depth across cloud, data, AI, security, application modernization, and financial services consulting to help institutions address the foundational constraints limiting AI execution. This includes helping clients unify fragmented data, modernize legacy applications, establish governed access patterns, improve data quality and lineage, and design operating models that support responsible AI adoption. The Data Trust Accelerator extends that integrated capability with a practical on-ramp — helping institutions accelerate AI execution without waiting for multi-year transformation programs to complete.

The launch reflects Presidio’s broader commitment to helping clients move AI from experimentation to production through industry-specific accelerators, repeatable delivery patterns, and governed architectures. Presidio’s approach is designed to help organizations accelerate time to value while maintaining the controls, visibility, and operational discipline required in highly regulated industries.

In conjunction with the launch, Presidio will host executive roundtables during AWS Summit week in New York for financial services leaders focused on AI readiness, governed data foundations, and modernization strategy.

To learn more or schedule a meeting, visit presidio.com/industries/financial-services.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.