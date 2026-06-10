Xulon Press announces a new Christian story of marriage to “religion,” The Husband Mandate: The Marriage of the Lamb of God from author Baron Kamau M. Ade.

Richmond, CA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of The Husband Mandate: The Marriage of the Lamb of God by Master Teacher Baron Kamau M. Ade, available in paperback $113.99, 9798868526619; eBook $9.99, 9798868526626.

THE HUSBAND MANDATE - The Marriage of the Lamb of God

The Husband Mandate: The Marriage of the Lamb of God is the first in a three book series about marriage to “religion” (from its Latin root religare, meaning “to bind fast”)—that is, rejoin the church of the Anointed King back to the lover of her soul! Restore her royal identity from her false religious identity, and remind her she is the sole and exclusive property of her Husband the King to put away her many adulteries. This first book teaches the brotherhood of the King—the lords He is Lord of. They are the royal officials that are the administrators of the government of Jesus Christ to their wives. Every marriage in the faith of the King is to mirror the King’s marriage in every way, yet still be the private possessions of and labor of love for every man.

“This book was inspired by reading Romans 7 and Revelation 19,” Ade said. “May my Lord Jesus the King bless all that read this and believe with eternal salvation from the Majesty in heaven! Glory, praise, honor, and dominion to Almighty God and the Lamb. Amen.”

Every purpose has an appointed time. Since the day Baron Kamau Ade was born, every second of life has prepared him for this time to fulfill the holy purpose confirmed by the laying on of hands and prophecy of his ordination on Shevat 9, 5757, “God is gonna put a word in you. You are going to minister the gospel. You are chosen brother!” He has taught Scripture since 1992 and was ordained in 1997. He was awarded the noble titles of “Lord” and “Baron” in 2023 and 2025 respectively.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Husband Mandate: The Marriage of the Lamb of God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Master Teacher Baron Kamau M. Ade

Email: misterkamau [at] yahoo.com

510-426-1568