Scout Clean Energy Moves into New Ottawa Office and Celebrates Trail Road BESS Construction Start

OTTAWA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Clean Energy (“Scout”), a leading North American renewable energy developer-owner-operator, held a joint office opening and project construction kick-off near Richmond (Ottawa), Ontario yesterday. In a milestone for the firm’s ongoing efforts in Canada, Scout leadership and staff joined local stakeholders to celebrate the opening of its new office in Ottawa and the start of construction for its Trail Road Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a joint venture with Algonquins of Pikwàkanagàn First Nation. Joining Scout CEO Michael Rucker and staff at the event were construction and development partners, local officials, community members, landowners, and more.

“I couldn’t be more happy or proud to see the growth of our team here in Canada,” said Michael Rucker, Founder and CEO of Scout Clean Energy. “Scout is entering the Ontario and Canadian markets with a splash launching some substantial projects and fielding a seasoned team. This new office will give them the space to continue building projects locally and across the country.”

“Our new home here in Ottawa will serve as a central hub for Canadian development,” said Ken Little, Vice-President of Canadian Development at Scout Clean Energy. “From here, we’re building the clean power solutions and electricity infrastructure our city, our province, and our country need now and in the future.”

“Ontario is building the energy infrastructure needed to power growth and create jobs for Ottawa families,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. “This 150 MW battery storage project will strengthen grid reliability and help meet fast rising electricity demand across the region. Increasing reliability, while reducing energy costs for families is a foremost priority of our government. That is why we cut the gas tax by 10 cents and launched Canada's largest energy savings program — putting money back into your pockets as Ontarians invest in energy efficiency."

Scout Clean Energy is a portfolio company managed by Brookfield Asset Management, a global leader in renewable power and decarbonization solutions.

About the Trail Road BESS (Battery Energy Storage System)

Trail Road BESS is a 150 MW lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage system (BESS) being constructed in Ottawa in partnership with Algonquins of Pikwàkanagàn First Nation, with completion expected in 2027. The project will provide increased capacity for our electricity grid to allow us to meet rising energy demand. It will provide benefits to the community, including funding for local organizations, job opportunities for residents, and reduced energy costs.

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy is a leading renewable energy developer-owner-operator with offices in Ottawa, ON and Boulder, CO. Scout is responsible for the development of approximately 2,000 MW of operating and under construction renewable energy assets. Led by renewable energy veterans, Scout is currently developing a pipeline of approximately 20,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects across North America, including more than 2,600 MW of advanced-stage projects. Scout is a portfolio company managed by Brookfield Asset Management, which acquired Scout in 2022. For more information, please visit www.scoutcleanenergy.com.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across, infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. Brookfield invests client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed solar, and storage facilities and our sustainable solutions assets include our investment in a leading global nuclear services business and a portfolio of investments in carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas, materials recycling and eFuels manufacturing capacity, among others.

Press Contact

Name - Will Patterson

Phone - 1-240-778-3530

Email - wpatterson@scoutcleanenergy.com